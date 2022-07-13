Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Kudelski Aktie
The Kudelski Group Agrees to Divest its 40% Equity in iWedia

Kudelski

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Sales Result
The Kudelski Group Agrees to Divest its 40% Equity in iWedia

13.07.2022 / 17:45

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 

 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA July 13, 2022 The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has agreed to sell its 40% equity in iWedia, a provider of tier 1 software solutions for connected TV devices and Android TV.

An agreement, subject to customary closing conditions, has been reached with Zurich-based Reinhart Interactive TV AG to acquire 100% of iWedia.

This sale is part of the Groups efforts to divest non-core assets and focus on our core businesses, said Gilles Rapin, Senior Vice-President, Innovation and Business Development at the Kudelski Group.

The divestment of the 40% equity represents a cash transaction for the Group. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

 

 

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Contacts

Cédric Alber

Corporate Communications

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

cedric.alber@nagra.com

 

Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President Head of Investor Relations

+1 480 430 9952

santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1397535

 
End of News EQS News Service

1397535  13.07.2022 

