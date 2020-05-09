The Kubuntu Focus Team is Pleased to Announce The Kubuntu Focus 20.04 Enterprise Laptop

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Focus team today announced the availability of Kubuntu 20.04 on the Linux laptop designed especially for the Enterprise:



Complete day-long jobs in 20 minutes. The Focus offers 20-30x the Deep Learning performance compared to other popular developer laptops at half the cost. All this with a real-world battery life that can exceed 5 hours.

Save days and weeks of tinkering per employee. The Focus has nearly complete compatibility with Ubuntu deployment environments with industry-standard tools pre-installed and running at their full potential. Write once and deploy.

Always have a work device thanks to free cross-shipping.

Solve most issues in minutes with free live support and remote desktop assistance. No need to drive down to the local shop to get issues resolved.

Stay secure with top data protection features like full encryption, YubiKey two-factor authentication, and pre-installed VPN clients.

Enjoy class-leading stability and reliability thanks to the rock-solid Ubuntu LTS foundation, meticulous tuning, and constant testing to ensure key enterprise workflows are accurate and always work.

Download the ready-to-run virtual appliance to try before you buy and see all the software installed on the laptops including Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, curated apps, UX preferences, and hardware optimizations.

All sales help make the Kubuntu Distribution even better and fund continual improvement of the Focus. This device is authorized by Kubuntu and a major portion of each sale is donated to the Kubuntu Council.

Here's what others are saying about The Kubuntu Focus:

"A one-hour Tensor Flow job on a $3,199 Mac runs in 3 minutes on the base $1,795 Focus."

Mac runs in 3 minutes on the base Focus." "Computer is great, I had to break it and rebuild to really see how great it is."

"I was amazed by the one-day build time. Others charge express fees and take multiple weeks."

Visit the Kubuntu Focus Site and see what all the excitement is about.

SOURCE Kubuntu