+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
09.05.2020 05:00:00

The Kubuntu Focus Team is Pleased to Announce The Kubuntu Focus 20.04 Enterprise Laptop

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Focus team today announced the availability of Kubuntu 20.04 on the Linux laptop designed especially for the Enterprise:

  • Complete day-long jobs in 20 minutes. The Focus offers 20-30x the Deep Learning performance compared to other popular developer laptops at half the cost. All this with a real-world battery life that can exceed 5 hours.
  • Save days and weeks of tinkering per employee. The Focus has nearly complete compatibility with Ubuntu deployment environments with industry-standard tools pre-installed and running at their full potential. Write once and deploy.
  • Always have a work device thanks to free cross-shipping.
  • Solve most issues in minutes with free live support and remote desktop assistance. No need to drive down to the local shop to get issues resolved.
  • Stay secure with top data protection features like full encryption, YubiKey two-factor authentication, and pre-installed VPN clients.
  • Enjoy class-leading stability and reliability thanks to the rock-solid Ubuntu LTS foundation, meticulous tuning, and constant testing to ensure key enterprise workflows are accurate and always work.
  • Download the ready-to-run virtual appliance to try before you buy and see all the software installed on the laptops including Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, curated apps, UX preferences, and hardware optimizations.

All sales help make the Kubuntu Distribution even better and fund continual improvement of the Focus. This device is authorized by Kubuntu and a major portion of each sale is donated to the Kubuntu Council.

Here's what others are saying about The Kubuntu Focus:

  • "A one-hour Tensor Flow job on a $3,199 Mac runs in 3 minutes on the base $1,795 Focus."
  • "Computer is great, I had to break it and rebuild to really see how great it is."
  • "I was amazed by the one-day build time. Others charge express fees and take multiple weeks."

Visit the Kubuntu Focus Site and see what all the excitement is about.

 

SOURCE Kubuntu

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Stadler-Aktie unentschlossen: Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
Warren Buffett kritisiert wachsende Kluft zwischen Armen und Reichen - und gibt Empfehlungen an US-Regierung
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Darum legt der Dollar zum Franken zu
US-Arbeitsmarktdaten für April besser als befürchtet
Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag - Aktie knickt ein
Corona-Pandemie bremst dormakaba im dritten Quartal 2019/20 - Aktie gewinnt dennoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB