The Kryder Law Group Asks Top Lawyers: Why hire an attorney for a commercial vehicle accident?

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group asked 17 experienced truck accident attorneys the question: "Why hire a lawyer for a commercial vehicle accident?" Their knowledge encompasses over 300 years of combined legal experience that points to one distinct answer: hiring the right trucking accident lawyer to pursue a claim is probably the most important decision an injured party will make after a collision with a commercial truck.

Crashes involving commercial vehicles and semis cause some of the worst imaginable injuries. The size, speed, and mass of a commercial truck or semi-truck can do major damage to smaller passenger cars. This often leaves the occupants seriously injured.

For these occupants, it is critical to have an experienced law firm working on their behalf to ensure that all steps are taken to maximize the value of their case. An injured party can be compensated for damages including medical bills, lost wages, disfigurement, disability, loss of normal life as well as pain and suffering. An experienced attorney can guide an injured client through the numerous complex steps and considerations to ensure a successful outcome.

Here are the ways an attorney can help an injured client, they will:

Document evidence including Evidence Preservation Letters, Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA), Subpoenas, and Expert Inspections.

Hire experts such as accident reconstructionists, maintenance and mechanical experts, roadway experts, cargo and shipping experts, as well as medical experts.

Provide financial resources to successfully pursue trucking accidents to properly litigate complex trucking collisions.

Handle the case on a contingency fee, which means there are no fees unless money is recovered.

"Hiring an experienced trucking accident lawyer to pursue the case is a critical step to ensure a successful outcome," says Andrew A. Kryder, Esq., a Chicago trucking accident lawyer with over 20 years of experience.

Publication: Why should you have an attorney for a commercial vehicle accident?

About The Kryder Law Group, LLC: The Kryder Law Group, LLC, a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, Illinois, specializes in representing seriously injured victims. Their attorneys have successfully handled all types of personal injury claims—Car Accidents, Work Injuries, Medical Malpractice Claims, Construction Accidents, Slip And Fall Cases, Wrongful Death Claims, and others. Collectively, the firm has represented thousands of clients and recovered over $100 million dollars in compensation.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12861454

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kryder-law-group-asks-top-lawyers-why-hire-an-attorney-for-a-commercial-vehicle-accident-301246066.html

SOURCE The Kryder Law Group, LLC