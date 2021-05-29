SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

29.05.2021 00:21:00

The Kryder Law Group asked 11 accomplished motorcycle accident lawyers from across the country the question: Why hire a lawyer for a motorcycle crash?

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group asked 11 accomplished motorcycle injury lawyers from across the country the question: "Why hire a lawyer for a motorcycle crash?" With over 130 years of combined experience, they point to a distinct answer: hiring the right motorcycle accident lawyer to pursue a claim is probably the most important decision an injured party can make after a serious motorcycle wreck.

There are over 8.3 million motorcycles registered across the country and Illinois has over 300,000 registered motorcycles. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, each year motorcycle fatalities make up almost a quarter of the deaths caused by motor vehicle crashes.  This staggering statistic emphasizes the dangers that motorcyclists face every time they get out on the road.

When the worst happens and a motorcyclist is involved in a crash, it is critical to have an experienced law firm working on their behalf to ensure that all steps are taken to maximize the value of the case. An injured party can be compensated for damages including medical bills, lost wages, disfigurement, disability, loss of normal life as well as pain and suffering. An experienced attorney can guide an injured client through the numerous complex steps and help ensure a successful outcome.

Here are the ways an attorney can help an injured client, they will:

  • Document evidence including Evidence Preservation Letters, Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA), Subpoenas, and Expert Inspections.
  • Hire experts such as accident reconstructionists, maintenance and mechanical experts, roadway experts, as well as medical experts.
  • Handle the case on a contingency fee, which means there are no fees unless money is recovered.

    • "Law is a highly specialized profession and it makes sense having someone ready to listen, who has decades of legal experience on your side. Knowledge on how to handle motorcycle injury claims can make a dramatic difference in the outcome of your case," says Andrew A. Kryder, Esq., a Chicago motorcycle accident lawyer with over 20 years of experience.

    Publication: Why hire a lawyer for a motorcycle crash?

    About The Kryder Law Group, LLC: The Kryder Law Group, LLC is a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, Illinois, that represents seriously injured accident victims. Their attorneys have successfully handled all types of personal injury claims—Car Accidents, Work Injuries, Medical Malpractice Claims, Construction Accidents, Slip And Fall Cases, Wrongful Death Claims, and others. Collectively, the firm has represented thousands of clients and recovered over $100 million dollars in compensation.

    Photo(s):
    https://www.prlog.org/12871122

    Press release distributed by PRLog

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kryder-law-group-asked-11-accomplished-motorcycle-accident-lawyers-from-across-the-country-the-question-why-hire-a-lawyer-for-a-motorcycle-crash-301301935.html

    SOURCE The Kryder Law Group

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Inside

    28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
    28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
    28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
    28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
    28.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
    27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
    25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
    mehr

    Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

    Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

    #BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

    Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Sulzer-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Sulzer will Division APS abspalten und an Börse bringen
    Julius Bär legt Fifa-Fall in den USA definitiv mit Vergleich bei - Julius Bär-Aktie schliesst in Grün
    Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
    AstraZeneca-Aktie im Minus: Forscher finden Verunreinigungen im AstraZeneca-Impfstoff
    Novartis und Molecular Partners starten Phase-II/III Studie mit Corona-Kandidat Ensovibep - Aktien uneinheitlich
    Lindt & Sprüngli geht wegen Goldhasen erneut vor Gericht
    Goldman Sachs: Für diese Aktien sind Bidens Steuerpläne eine Gefahr
    Relief-Aktie wird abgestraft: Relief Therapeutics will Aktienkapital erhöhen
    CS-Aktie fest: Credit Suisse beziffert zusätzlichen Kapitalpuffer wegen Archegos
    Geheimtipps: Bei diesen Aktien sehen Wall-Street-Analysten noch Potenzial

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit