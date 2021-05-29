|
29.05.2021 00:21:00
The Kryder Law Group asked 11 accomplished motorcycle accident lawyers from across the country the question: Why hire a lawyer for a motorcycle crash?
CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group asked 11 accomplished motorcycle injury lawyers from across the country the question: "Why hire a lawyer for a motorcycle crash?" With over 130 years of combined experience, they point to a distinct answer: hiring the right motorcycle accident lawyer to pursue a claim is probably the most important decision an injured party can make after a serious motorcycle wreck.
There are over 8.3 million motorcycles registered across the country and Illinois has over 300,000 registered motorcycles. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, each year motorcycle fatalities make up almost a quarter of the deaths caused by motor vehicle crashes. This staggering statistic emphasizes the dangers that motorcyclists face every time they get out on the road.
When the worst happens and a motorcyclist is involved in a crash, it is critical to have an experienced law firm working on their behalf to ensure that all steps are taken to maximize the value of the case. An injured party can be compensated for damages including medical bills, lost wages, disfigurement, disability, loss of normal life as well as pain and suffering. An experienced attorney can guide an injured client through the numerous complex steps and help ensure a successful outcome.
Here are the ways an attorney can help an injured client, they will:
"Law is a highly specialized profession and it makes sense having someone ready to listen, who has decades of legal experience on your side. Knowledge on how to handle motorcycle injury claims can make a dramatic difference in the outcome of your case," says Andrew A. Kryder, Esq., a Chicago motorcycle accident lawyer with over 20 years of experience.
Publication: Why hire a lawyer for a motorcycle crash?
About The Kryder Law Group, LLC: The Kryder Law Group, LLC is a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, Illinois, that represents seriously injured accident victims. Their attorneys have successfully handled all types of personal injury claims—Car Accidents, Work Injuries, Medical Malpractice Claims, Construction Accidents, Slip And Fall Cases, Wrongful Death Claims, and others. Collectively, the firm has represented thousands of clients and recovered over $100 million dollars in compensation.
