The Kryder Law Group asked 11 accomplished motorcycle accident lawyers from across the country the question: Why hire a lawyer for a motorcycle crash?

There are over 8.3 million motorcycles registered across the country and Illinois has over 300,000 registered motorcycles. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, each year motorcycle fatalities make up almost a quarter of the deaths caused by motor vehicle crashes. This staggering statistic emphasizes the dangers that motorcyclists face every time they get out on the road.



When the worst happens and a motorcyclist is involved in a crash, it is critical to have an experienced law firm working on their behalf to ensure that all steps are taken to maximize the value of the case. An injured party can be compensated for damages including medical bills, lost wages, disfigurement, disability, loss of normal life as well as pain and suffering. An experienced attorney can guide an injured client through the numerous complex steps and help ensure a successful outcome.



Here are the ways an attorney can help an injured client, they will:

Document evidence including Evidence Preservation Letters, Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA), Subpoenas, and Expert Inspections.

Hire experts such as accident reconstructionists, maintenance and mechanical experts, roadway experts, as well as medical experts.

Handle the case on a contingency fee, which means there are no fees unless money is recovered.

"Law is a highly specialized profession and it makes sense having someone ready to listen, who has decades of legal experience on your side. Knowledge on how to handle motorcycle injury claims can make a dramatic difference in the outcome of your case," says Andrew A. Kryder, Esq., a Chicago motorcycle accident lawyer with over 20 years of experience.



