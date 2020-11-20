SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0814 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’867 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’319 0.5%  Dollar 0.9111 0.0%  Öl 44.2 0.1% 
20.11.2020 04:00:00

The Korea Ginseng Association to introduce the increasing status of Korean ginseng in the world

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Ginseng Association introduced the value and benefits of Korean ginseng, which is growing in popularity across the world. There have been recent clinical studies that certified the health benefits of Korean ginseng, including improved immunity, bone health, and fatigue recovery. Moreover, Korean ginseng is about to be listed as Korea's intangible national heritage. The 2021 Yeongju World Punggi Ginseng Expo sponsored by the Korea Ginseng Association will also be held next year to promote the benefits of Korean ginseng.

Korean ginseng/The Korea Ginseng Association

The Korea Ginseng Association is formed to globalize the Korean ginseng and to promote sound development of Korean ginseng industry. The association is being managed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

According to the association, there are 6-7 types of ginseng in the world, but only 3 types are valued as trade goods. Including Korean ginseng from Korea, known as the home of ginseng, America's Panax quinquefolius L. and China's Panax notoginseng F.H. are recognized for its health benefits and profitability.

The production of Korean ginseng likely started in the 18th century, and the farming methods and processing techniques from the Joseon era have continued to this day. Korean ginseng is produced in the best environment including the climate, soil quality, and landscape that it boasts outstanding quality and benefits. Indeed, ginsenosides Ra, Rf, Rg3, Rh2, which are saponin properties of ginseng, have been only discovered only in Korean ginseng. 

The Korean Cultural Heritage Administration is about to recognize the farming methods and the medicinal culture of Korean ginseng as intangible national heritage. Moreover, the 2021 Yeongju World Punggi Ginseng Expo (http://ginsengexpo.org/yjexpo/page.do?mnu_uid=209) will be held in Yeongju-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea from September 17 to October 10. The expo will showcase many events and programs.

"We are glad Korean ginseng is garnering many interests from the world. We hope the recognition of it as the intangible national heritage and the 2021 Yeongju World Punggi Ginseng Expo will reinforce the status of Korean ginseng and Korea as the home of ginseng", said Mr. Jang, the manager of the Korea Ginseng Association.

For more infomation, please visit at http://korean-ginseng.org/en2/.

Contact: PR team, The Korea Ginseng Association, insam3111@daum.net

SOURCE The Korea Ginseng Association

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 946.60
2.67 %
Lonza Grp 583.20
0.55 %
Novartis 79.10
0.39 %
Givaudan 3’646.00
0.03 %
SGS 2’642.00
-0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 232.40
-1.69 %
Zurich Insur Gr 365.80
-2.01 %
LafargeHolcim 46.28
-2.09 %
Swiss Re 81.26
-2.17 %
ABB 24.54
-3.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.11.20
Options: More Caution in Nasdaq Than Other Markets
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
19.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
19.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.11.20
Schweizer Börse weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Impfstoffsuche ohne Novartis und Roche - Ein No-Go für Anleger?
ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Ypsomed-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Ypsomed spannt für US-Vertrieb der YpsoPump mit Eli Lilly zusammen
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Wirecard-Aktie leichter: Ex-Chef Braun beruft sich vor Untersuchungsausschuss auf Aussageverweigerungsrecht
Börsenzuwachs neu im Depot: So investiert Börsenlegende George Soros im dritten Quartal 2020
Aryzta-CEO Kevin Toland tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück
Sony-Aktie: Run auf Spielekonsole Playstation 5 legt Händler-Websites lahm
QIAGEN- und BioNTech-Aktien legen zu: QIAGEN und BioNTech forschen gemeinsam
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es am Donnerstag zu Kursverlusten. Die US-Börsen legten im Donnerstagshandel zu. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit