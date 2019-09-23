The Korea Ginseng Association Announces Korean Ginseng Festivals Around the Nation

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Ginseng Association announced Korean Ginseng festivals around the nation that are scheduled to begin in September.

With the first festival in Eumseong, Chungcheongbuk-do to begin on 9/26, Korean Ginseng festivals begin across 24 Korean cities. The annual Korean Ginseng festivals celebrating the fall and the harvest season provides an excellent opportunity to taste Korean ginseng and enjoy various cultural events. It is perfect for family outings and a popular event for tourists.

The Korean Ginseng festivals include a farmers market in which where a person can directly purchase high-quality Korean ginseng at more reasonable prices, ginseng harvest experience, cooking class with ginseng, food market with ginseng, and other various exhibition and experiential events. Moreover, each region will entertain its visitors with a wide variety of cultural performances and events.

"Korean ginseng has proven its various health benefits over the years. The latest research added bone health improvement to that list of benefits," said President Ban Sang-Bae of the Korea Ginseng Association. "We wish the visitors of the festival will make lasting memories and also gain health benefits."

Starting in September the Ginseng Festivals will be held in the following regions:

Geumsan Ginseng Festival - the 38 th festival in Chungcheongnam-do, Geumsan

festival in Chungcheongnam-do, Geumsan Chungcheongbuk-do Eumsung (Eumsung Korean Ginseng Festival 2019)

Chungcheongbuk-do Jeungpyeong (Jeungpyeong Ginseng Valley Festival )

Chungcheongbuk-do Seosan (2019 Seosan 6-year-old Korean Ginseng Market)

Gyeonggi-do, Anseong (The 12 th Anseong Machum Ginseng Festival )

Anseong Machum Ginseng Festival Gyeonggi-do Hwasung (2019 Hwasung Korean Ginseng Festival)

Gyeonggi-do Icheon (Icheon Ginseng Festival 2019)

Incheon Ganghwado (The 7th Ganghwa Korea Ginseng Festival)

Gyeonggi-do Gimpo (2019 the 6 th Gimpo Korean Ginseng Festival )

Gimpo Korean Ginseng Festival Gyeonggi-do Paju (the 15 th Paju Kaesong Ginseng Festival)

Paju Kaesong Ginseng Festival) Gyeonggi-do Kaesong (the 7 th Kaesong Ginseng Festival)

Kaesong Ginseng Festival) Jeollabuk Do- Jinan (Jinan Hongsam Festival 2019)

Gangwon-do Hongcheon (Hongcheon Ginseng Festival)

Gyeongsangbuk-do Yeongju-si Punggi-eup (Gyeongbuk Yeongju Punggi Ginseng Festival)

For more detailed information and schedule of festivals, check the homepage of the Korea Gisneng Association (http://www.korean-ginseng.org/bbs/board.php?bo_table=branch2).

