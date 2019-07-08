The Kois Center for Dental Research and Education Launches New App for Patients: Healthy Mouth

SEATTLE, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kois Center (https://www.koiscenter.com/patient-education/healthymouth/) recently launched a new self-assessment, educational app specifically designed for patients called the Healthy Mouth. The app provides users with an immediate estimate of their oral health using an algorithm that analyzes user responses to oral health questions, before providing risk estimates in a variety of categories. Access to the Healthy Mouth app is available for the iPhone in the App Store.

"We are thrilled to launch a product that provides a powerful educational tool for patients everywhere," said Kois Center CEO, Mr. Johnny Kois. "Proper dental care starts with proper dental awareness."

The Healthy Mouth app features a series of images with YES and NO questions and answers to help patients evaluate their oral health. The app screens for issues with gum health, overall teeth health, bite and jaw-joint health as well as smile characteristics. After the oral health self-assessment, the app helps users locate qualified dentists near them that are equipped to more deeply interpret the app results. The entire app-screening process is designed to be quick, from evaluation to appointment scheduling, and is often completed in less than seven minutes.

The Healthy Mouth app provides users access to listed dentists who practice using a specific set of techniques and protocols that are based on the latest science. These protocols are proven to be effective for maintaining and achieving optimal oral health and are taught to practicing dentists at The Kois Center. All Kois-trained dentists are qualified to assess the patient results received from the Healthy Mouth app.

"Our Kois-trained dentists love their work week; they love to work with their patients. It's a different kind of dentistry. Everyone here is passionate about what they do, or they just wouldn't be here. We take good dentists and turn them into great ones," said Kois Center Founder, Dr. John Kois.

A self-funded learning center, the Kois Center offers one of the world's most renowned dental continuing education programs based on research conducted at the center. The curriculum is taught almost exclusively by Dr. Kois, with assistance from mentors and other clinical instructors, in small class sizes of no more than 30–40 students. Dentists learn in a supportive and highly interactive learning environment that begins before the course and continues long after the course has completed.

Students that complete The Kois Center curriculum become Graduates of the center and are invited to attend the Annual Symposium: an opportunity to network with other Kois Center alumni and their families while learning about the latest curriculum updates.

The Kois Center is a self-funded learning center that provides advanced graduate level training for practicing dentists. The Kois Center also has the only continuing education program in the country that both conducts and publishes independent research. Every course offered at the Kois Center is continually updated to reflect new scientific evidence, while certain courses, like Biomechanics I and II, are based solely on Kois research. Learn more at: www.KoisCenter.com.

Disclaimer: The Healthy Mouth oral health self-assessment and risk percentages are designed to be used as a self-assessment tool only. Your risk estimates are generated from the responses provided during the questionnaire, and only your dentist can provide an accurate assessment of your dental health. Healthy Mouth and results are not meant to replace a comprehensive professional exam and should not be viewed as legal or professional advice. If expert advice is required, professional services should be sought.

