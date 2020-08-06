The Kelley Group and Exit Planning Institute Partner to Provide a Comprehensive Exit Planning Platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exit Planning Institute (EPI), a trendsetter in the area of exit planning and value acceleration, and the only organization that offers the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) program, has partnered with The Kelley Group (TKG) to provide a comprehensive training program to help advisors identify and solidify relationships with Centers of Influence (COIs) who are seeking help with exit planning, succession planning, value acceleration and/or practice development and to organize collaborative Mastermind Groups.

This powerful one-two-punch training, delivered virtually, will position the professional services expert to become the "advisor of choice" for business owners during their final stages of business development. Ideally, candidates for these innovative programs include: financial advisors, wealth managers CPAs/accountants, attorneys, commercial lenders, M&A advisors and business brokers, management consultants and other business advisors.

According to Sarano Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group, "In just one webinar, service professionals who work with and advise business owners will learn how to rapidly and massively expand their COI network, build collaborative Mastermind Groups and assist a wide range of business owners with the sale of their business."

Based on the results of a recent national pilot with one of the nation's largest financial firms, TKG's innovative COI program expanded financial advisor networks an average of 300% in just 90 days.

Scott Snider, V.P. of Exit Planning Institute adds, "This webinar is for any professional involved with the massive transfer of business ownership from baby boomer and middle-market business owners to their heirs. It's also an opportunity to learn how advisors can effectively organize business development teams (COIs) into Mastermind Groups."

This comprehensive program is based on EPI's groundbreaking book, "Walking to Destiny," and TKG's landmark book, "Reversing the Deal Flow Vol. II," to be release this fall.

THE KELLEY GROUP [www.thekelleygroup.net]

Utilizing more than three decades of extensive research, The Kelley Group is rated as one of the top training companies in the U.S. in the areas of strategic communication and business development.

EXIT PLANNING INSTITUTE [www.exit-planning-institute.org]

The Certified Exit Planning Advisor trains and certifies qualified professional advisors in the field of exit planning. The CEPA program offers attendees innovative learning experience, performance-enhancing resources, and strategic insights and tools to help them advance their practice in a transitioning marketplace.

