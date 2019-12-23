23.12.2019 22:35:00

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Updated Holdings GT Gold Corp.

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announced that due to the follow on investment by Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) which closed on December 12th, 2019, of GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold") (TSX.V: GTT) of 36 King Street East, Suite 400 Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1E5, K2 ceased to be an insider.

Prior to the closing of the financing, K2 held 11,937,500 common shares, representing approximately 10.24 %. After the closing of the financing, the Partnership holdings represent approximately 9.67 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of GT Gold. K2s current holdings, as of close of business December 20, 2019, are 12,237,300 common shares representing approximately 9.91% of shares outstanding.

K2s holdings are for investment purposes only and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over, or exercise its current rights to acquire, common shares or other securities of GT Gold through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise. 

SOURCE K2 Principal Fund L.P.

