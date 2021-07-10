The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Holdings Upate for Sprout AI Inc.

TORONTO, July 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announces that effective July 9, 2021, it ceases to be an insider of Sprout AI Inc. ("SPRT").

Prior to the recent disposition, K2 owned 11,895,676 common shares, representing 13.2% of the common shares outstanding. Between July 6 and July 9, 2021, K2 sold a total of 3,826,000 shares through the CSE at an average price of $ 0.504 for gross proceeds of $1,928,531.20. After the sales, K2 owns 8,069,676 common shares, representing approximately 8.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sprout AI.

K2 disposed of the securities for investment purposes only and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over, or exercise its current rights to acquire, common shares or other securities of Sprout AI through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

Sprout AI's head of the Company is located at International Business Park, Unit 5B, Building 3860, Panama Pacifico, Republic of Panama and its registered and records office is located at Suite 4300, 888 – 3rd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 5C5. K2's office is located at 2 Bloor Street West, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3E2. K2 & Associates Investment Managements Inc. ("K2 & Associates") is the fund manager to The K2 Principal Fund L.P. It was formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario and is engaged in the business of investing in securities.

SOURCE The K2 Principal Fund L.P.