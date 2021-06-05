SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’756 0.5%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’891 1.1%  Bitcoin 33’436 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.5%  Öl 71.6 0.4% 
The JUNO Awards return to Toronto in 2022 for in-person celebrations

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that the JUNO Awards are coming back to Toronto in 2022 for in-person celebrations. Canada's largest city, renowned for its vibrant arts scene, will once again host the country's most exciting night in music and all JUNO Week festivities. The51st Annual JUNO Awards will be broadcast live on CBC.

2022 JUNO Week returns to Toronto with the support of the Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto. Toronto was home to the JUNO Awards for the first 20 years of its celebrations beginning in 1970 at St. Lawrence Hall, a historic venue that held an intimate 250 people. This will be the 27th time Toronto has held the awards.

"We are excited to host the JUNO Awards in person, in Toronto next year,'' said Mayor John Tory. ''We are eager to showcase our diverse and remarkable music scene and the artists, venues and people behind it. Toronto is proud of its music and arts scene and being able to host the JUNOS again will help us continue to build up that scene. Our doors will be wide open to welcome the JUNOS home next year!''

"Ontario is a renowned music and arts destination across Canada and North America,'' said Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "Hosting the 2022 JUNO Awards in Toronto, brings hope while showcasing the talent and significance of the arts, as we work to emerge stronger than before. Our government has invested $25 million to support artists and arts organizations across Ontario, as they deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to welcoming back visitors to Ontario, when it is safe to do so, and highlighting how Ontario offers the world in one province."

Many of the most decorated JUNO winners of all-time are from Toronto; Blue Rodeo, Murray McLauchlan, Neil Young, Rush, Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, and The Weeknd and many more have all found their footings in the city. The province has also seen a lot of new faces among its nominees and winners including Alessia Cara, Ali Gatie, Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe, Lennon Stella, NAV, and Shawn Mendes.

Full Press Release available here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

