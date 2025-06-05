The Joint Corp. Approves $5 Mln Stock Buyback Program To Boost Shareholder Value

(RTTNews) - The Joint Corp. (JYNT), the largest chiropractic care provider in the U.S. through its The Joint Chiropractic network, announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program starting in August 2025, allowing the company to buy back up to $5 million of its outstanding common shares.

CEO Sanjiv Razdan stated that the buyback reflects the board's confidence in the company's long-term strategy, franchising efforts, and cash flow prospects. He emphasized that the current stock price does not fully reflect the franchise model's value, and the repurchase program highlights the company's focus on disciplined capital allocation and shareholder value.

Repurchases may occur through open market or private transactions, subject to securities laws, market conditions, and board discretion. The program, set to end by June 3, 2027, does not obligate the company to buy a specific amount and can be paused or stopped at any time.

Thursday, JYNT closed at $12.31, up 10.80%, and remained unchanged in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.