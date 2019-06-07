The Jaw-Dropping Jade Signature Joins Haute Residence's Portfolio of Renowned Developments

MIAMI, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jade Signature is much more than a building. It is a deeply felt response to a clearly seen vision led by Fortune International Group, one of Miami's most innovative and experienced residential developers.

Fortune's vision has culminated in one of Miami's finest, most prestigious beachside homes. With a hand-picked team of international design superstars – the Pritzker Prize-winning Swiss architects, Herzog & de Meuron; the French masters of luxury interiors, PYR, led by Pierre-Yves Rochon; and the multiple award-winning, landscape virtuoso, Raymond Jungles Inc. – Fortune has delivered a masterpiece perfectly positioned on the pristine sands of Sunny Isles Beach.

From the lush garden landscape that greets every arrival; the magical, seamless connection that links the ground floor with the pool, deck, gardens, beach and ocean beyond; and the vast, beautifully sculptured and shaded terraces that dramatically increase the living space of each and every residence; all such features have made inside/outside living a truly wonderful reality.

Jade Signature's extraordinary resort-like experience is further enhanced by having three floors entirely dedicated to amenities and 53 stories of elegantly sculptural, flow-through residences that boast breathtaking views both eastward over the ocean and westward over the bay and city. This perfect union of building and stunning oceanfront location makes Jade Signature not just the latest, most refined addition to Fortune's coveted Jade Building collection, but also a world-leader in the next wave of residential design.

Top highlights include:

· Created by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron

· Stunning interiors by French design firm PYR, led by Pierre-Yves Rochon

· Botanical journey cultivated by renowned landscape architect Raymond Jungles

· Impressive structure towering 57 stories above the Atlantic shoreline

· Enviable beachfront address on the sands of Sunny Isles Beach

· Ideal location between Bal Harbour Shops and Aventura Mall, as well as Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports

· Private pedestrian path from Collins Avenue directly connecting to ground level amenities including pool and beach

