The Jason Mitchell Group with My Home Group is Rapidly Becoming the Nation's #1 Real Estate Referral Partner

PHOENIX, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) with My Home Group has built a thriving referral business that is spanning the nation and raising the bar in facilitating real estate referral business. As an exclusive referral partner, JMG focuses on B2B partnerships to provide real estate services to the clients who are referred. In fact, over the past decade, JMG has become one of the most trusted partners for some of the biggest companies in the real estate space. Set to close over 1700 referrals this year, it's easy to see why.

"It's a privilege to be able to be a trusted real estate group for our partners," says Jason Mitchell, founder of JMG. "Being a trusted source and doing business with integrity while constantly improving our processes, training and technology is something we take very seriously. We have a systematic approach. Every agent utilizes the same tech and processes across all marketplaces."

If you look at the set-up, Mitchell couldn't be more right. Every agent goes through a process called JMG University. It is within this educational series where all of our agents must pass and graduate their onboarding courses, where they learn all best practices and everything it takes to be a successful JMG agent. "This is one of the many reasons we've expanded our referral network so rapidly," Aaron Pierson, Chief Strategy Officer for JMG says. "When we commit to our partners, we fully commit. JMG assures each partner that our support will continue from onboarding with our continuous education classes which focus on sales, technology, partner to partner relationships and incentives. You can trust that we will provide your client with the best experience possible. For our partners, they have peace of mind knowing that we have some of the best and most qualified agents in the country to serve their clients."

The level of engagement certainly is impressive. Every referral partner that does business with JMG has a customized campaign with numerous touch points and triggers providing an unmatched client experience along with visibility and awareness chart for their referral partners.

"We want to be the best, plain and simple," says Mitchell. "I want to be the most reliable boots on the ground referral source in the country. As we continue to add marketplaces and great agents along with superior technology, I have no doubt we will be able to serve our referral partners at the highest level possible."

Their resume certainly is impressive. Some of The Jason Mitchell Group's national partners include companies such as Rocket Homes / Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, New American Funding, Bank of America, Axos Bank, Zillow, Open Door, Referral Exchange, Redfin, Homebird, CINC and many more.

Currently, JMG operates in Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and Michigan. With Minnesota, Utah, Ohio, NJ, DC and NYC still on the docket to launch in 2019. Media Contact Aaron Piersonapierson@jasonmitchellgroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jason-mitchell-group-with-my-home-group-is-rapidly-becoming-the-nations-1-real-estate-referral-partner-300865850.html

SOURCE The Jason Mitchell Group