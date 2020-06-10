The Jardin botanique de Montréal Will Reopen June 15

MONTREAL, June 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie is very pleased to announce the reopening of the Jardin botanique de Montréal as of June 15. The outdoor gardens (but not the greenhouses) will once again be open to the public after a thirteen-week shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Jardin botanique is cherished by Montrealers on account of its great natural beauty. It also acts as a green lung in this part of the city. I am delighted that the public will once again have access to this space, especially families, for whom children aged 17 and under will be granted free admission from June 15 to August 31, 2020. I salute the work of Espace pour la vie, which has made every effort to offer a most pleasant and safe visiting experience in the present context," said the Mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante. To this end, the number of visitors entering the site will be reduced, and the online reservation of timed tickets will be strongly recommended.

Revised programming

Compliance with the new health and physical distancing guidelines forced the cancellation of certain activities scheduled in the Jardin botanique's summer program. In this context, we will be offering a lighter program during the months of July and August that will give people the opportunity to reconnect with nature.

Planning your visit

In order to properly prepare for their visit to the Jardin, visitors are asked to consult the information page on the Espace pour la vie website beforehand. To better control the number of people on site, only timed tickets will be sold as of Thursday, June 11. It is strongly recommended that tickets be purchased online to limit in-person contact at the ticket office.

To ensure a pleasant and safe visit for everyone, Espace pour la vie appeals to visitors' sense of civic responsibility and trusts that they will refrain from visiting the premises if they have symptoms such as cough or fever, have difficulty breathing, or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Important information

While not mandatory, wearing a mask is strongly recommended.

Upon arrival, all visitors will be required to answer a few health questions.

Unless they are with members of their immediate family, visitors must keep a distance of 2 metres with others.

Disinfectant and hand cleaning stations will be available throughout the site.

The exhibition greenhouses and the pavilions in the Chinese and Japanese Gardens will remain closed.

The restaurant and shop will open gradually over the course of the summer.

Jardin botanique opening hours:

9 am to 6 pm - Sunday to Thursday

9 am to 7 pm - Friday and Saturday

Information page:

https://espacepourlavie.ca/en/jardin-botanique-special-measures

Online tickets (as of Thursday, June 11):

https://espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing

Update for the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, the Biodôme and the Insectarium

No opening date has been set as of yet for the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. Given its status as a performance venue, directives are expected from the Quebec Directorate of Public Health and the City of Montreal.

As for the Biodôme and Insectarium construction sites, they are once again in operation. The opening date of the Biodôme will be announced by the end of the summer, while the Insectarium is still scheduled to reopen in 2021.

Espace pour la vie

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

