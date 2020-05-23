23.05.2020 03:15:00

The Japan bug tracking software market is estimated to record a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, 2019-2023

KEY FINDINGS
The Japan bug tracking software market is estimated to record a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, 2019-2023. The government initiatives and considerable investments with regard to the adoption of ICT are impacting the growth of the market.

MARKET INSIGHTS
The country has been utilizing technological innovations in terms of AI, big data, IoT, etc. from the fourth industrial revolution. There is an increasing demand for managed cloud services, as a result of complex big data and workloads, like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) being migrated to cloud platforms. The banking organizations in the country are also using advanced technologies. The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the country in a considerable manner, with many companies facing difficulties to continue their businesses. The lockdown and restrictions are putting a strain on the functioning of many sectors. Japan, being one of the technologically advanced countries, has the software components as an intrinsic part of its technology endeavors. The country advocates robotics and other innovative technologies, contributing to the development of its IoT domain. Such developments in the IoT and ICT markets, are estimated to benefit the bug tracking software market in the country.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Some of the prominent companies, with an enhanced stance in the market, include, Airbrake Llc, Axosoft Llc, Bugsnag Inc, Inflectra Corporation, Nulab Inc, etc.

