25.10.2019 23:15:00

The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.88 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Monday, December 2, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, November 15, 2019.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif®, and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's®Uncrustables®, and Rachael RayNutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of, and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC, which is used under license.

