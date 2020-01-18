The ISA Foundation Grants $601,000 to 21 U.S. Nonprofits

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISA Foundation is pleased to announce its latest round of grants, which will help 21 U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with projects ranging from nourishing food-insecure families to assisting communities after natural disasters. The grants, which total $601,000, range from $5,000 to $100,000 and will aid people in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Haiti.

The 21 recipients include:



Emeril Lagasse Foundation: Based in New Orleans, Louisiana , the foundation's mission is to create opportunities to inspire, mentor, and enable youth to reach their full potential through culinary, nutrition, and arts education. The ISA Foundation's $33,000 grant will support a new program to teach healthy living habits to fatherless youth in New Orleans .

, the foundation's mission is to create opportunities to inspire, mentor, and enable youth to reach their full potential through culinary, nutrition, and arts education. The ISA Foundation's grant will support a new program to teach healthy living habits to fatherless youth in . IDEA Public Schools: Based in Weslaco, Texas , IDEA provides high-quality prekindergarten through 12th grade education with an emphasis on low-income communities and ensures students have fresh, healthy food at school. The ISA Foundation's $40,000 grant will help expand IDEA's farming program, which infuses classrooms with hands-on learning focused on cultivating and eating fresh, locally grown food.

, IDEA provides high-quality prekindergarten through 12th grade education with an emphasis on low-income communities and ensures students have fresh, healthy food at school. The ISA Foundation's grant will help expand IDEA's farming program, which infuses classrooms with hands-on learning focused on cultivating and eating fresh, locally grown food. Partnership for a Healthier America: Based in Washington, D.C. , the nonprofit's goal is that all children — especially those disproportionately affected — will live healthier lives, growing up to be adults free from obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. The ISA Foundation's $50,000 grant will help the group expand its fresh food initiative to uplift the health and well-being of food-insecure children and families nationwide by providing more fresh food in food banks.

"Each grant cycle has brought tremendous nonprofit organizations to our attention, allowing us to partner with people who are as passionate as we are about providing much-needed assistance to communities around the world," said Isagenix Chief Legal Officer and ISA Foundation Board Member Justin Powell. "We're honored to help our latest grant recipients fulfill their missions and make a lasting impact."

Since its inception in 2018, the ISA Foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million to nonprofit partners in the United States and Canada that align with the foundation's focus on healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters. To view a list of previous grant recipients, visit the foundation's impact page.

The foundation will accept its next round of grant applications from U.S.-based nonprofits from March 15 to April 15. Isagenix will announce the recipients in July.

In addition to awarding grants, the ISA Foundation is also giving back through sales of IsaKids® Super Smoothie, a nutritious snack option for kids. For each bag sold, Isagenix donates one meal to a child in need through the foundation. So far, nearly 72,000 meals have been donated, including 7,192 meals from a special "buy one, donate two" promotion during the product's launch in August.

The foundation is also helping others through volunteer initiatives, including a recent service trip with one of its first grant recipients, SERV International, a Georgia-based nonprofit that uses food as a catalyst to transform lives. An Isagenix employee, eight of the company's independent distributors, and two SERV employees traveled to Kenya, where they helped pack over 56,000 SERV Food meals, distributed meals in local villages, and visited with children in SERV's House of Hope orphanage.

To learn more about the ISA Foundation, visit ISAFoundation.net, like the foundation on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about Isagenix, visit the Newsroom, like the company on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.

About the ISA Foundation

Established in 2018, the ISA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create sustainable impact globally through volunteer efforts and charitable contributions focused on healthy nutrition and support for underserved children, wellness education for all, and aid for those affected by natural disasters. Isagenix International covers all administrative costs of the foundation so 100% of donations can benefit those in need. For more information, visit ISAFoundation.net.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty, and financial wellness. With half a million customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to supporting healthy change in its customers' and independent distributors' lives. Isagenix shares its products and solutions through a network of independent distributors in 14 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

SOURCE ISA Foundation