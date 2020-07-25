The Intersect Group is one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 7th consecutive year, The Intersect Group has been included on a list of organizations that have distinguished themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach.

Hear from some of The Intersect Group's employees on what makes TIG one of the Best & Brightest Companies to Work for in Atlanta!

"It's the resilience of our entire team that gives us this distinction, even during a pandemic. We banded together and, in all aspects, worked as a true team. We brought collaboration and innovation to continue to be successful. It's easy to feel defeated or down during a time like this, but it helps when you have team members that are there to pick you back up. We have a leadership team that cares about each person in this company and their families, and it showed during these times."-- Connor Johansen, Manager, Client Solutions

"The Intersect Group is uniquely focused on putting the needs of its clients first. Throughout times in 2020 when hiring was unexpectedly plummeting, our team was all hands on deck to reach out to our valued clients who entrust us with their job search to keep in touch, provide encouragement, and creatively find ways to add value to their career needs. And, while being extremely client-centric, our management team has also created a culture that demonstrates its genuine care for our staff. They have provided ongoing communication and transparency, tremendous flexibility to support our teammates during uncertain times, and a work environment that promotes safety and health."-- Kim Shark, Principal Executive Recruiter

"We are able to achieve this distinction because even though we are in a pandemic, The Intersect Group has done a great job of keeping us connected. We made the wise choice to implement Zoom right before we were quarantined. We are constantly updated as to how the company is doing and are encouraged to still push for success while keeping our families and health a priority."-- Allison Whilby, Client Engagement Manager

The honorees selection was based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.

"Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding Race. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For excel and share their knowledge with others" said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, West Michigan and Nationally.

The Intersect Group, along with the other selected companies were honored on Tuesday July 21st, 2020 on a digital platform.

About The Intersect Group

Founded in 2006, The Intersect Group is part of the MSouth portfolio of investment companies and operates in Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte. Specializing in the recruitment of IT and Finance & Accounting professionals, The Intersect Group provides clients with the means to find the best talent on the market. For more information visit http://www.theintersectgroup.com.

