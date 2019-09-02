02.09.2019 01:14:00

The International Gas Union supports prudent, performance-based Methane Emissions regulations

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gas Union finds it regrettable that the EPA is moving to roll back the regulations on methane emissions, rather than improving them.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968314/LOGO_IGU_2567089.jpg

We support prudent, performance-based regulations because they are good for the economy and the environment.

That is why the industry has taken on the methane emissions challenge as an opportunity, as opposed to a threat. It makes good commercial sense, since avoiding emissions of the product that the industry sells has an obvious value. But beyond that, it is an opportunity to actively support the environment, by mitigating short-term warming effects, and helping to pave the path toward a long-term sustainable energy future.

It's a win-win.

The International Gas Union is active in promoting industry efforts to reduce methane emissions, throughout the global value chains, including support to regulating bodies in the development of prudent performance-based regulations. We would also be happy to offer our support to the EPA with the aim of improving regulations in a way that makes them more efficient and economically stimulating.

Prof. Joe Kang
President
International Gas Union

About The International Gas Union (IGU)

The International Gas Union (IGU) was founded in 1931 and is a worldwide non-profit organisation aimed at promoting the political, technical and economic progress of the gas industry. The Union has more than 160 members worldwide on all continents, representing approximately 95% of the world gas market. The members of the IGU are national associations and corporations within the gas industry worldwide. The IGU organises the World Gas Conference (WGC) every three years, with the forthcoming WGC taking place in Daegu, South Korea in June 2021. The IGU's working organisation covers all aspects of the gas industry from exploration and production, storage, LNG, distribution and natural gas utilisation in all market segments. www.igu.org

For further information: Menelaos (Mel) Ydreos, Executive External Affairs Director, International Gas Union  (IGU), Tel: +1-416-568-8382, Email: mydreos@igu.org


SOURCE International Gas Union

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Wette in Höhe von 100'000 US-Dollar: Wird Ripple den Bitcoin outperformen?
Hier hebt Tesla plötzlich die Preise für seine Autos an
KW 35: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
"Once in a lifetime"-Preise: Bitcoin & Co. wegen AWS-Problemen mit ungewöhnlichen Kursen
Überraschende Verkaufswelle: Warum der Bitcoin deutlich abrutscht
August 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Schweizer FinTech-Unicorn: Numbrs erhält Milliarden-Bewertung - Zurich Versicherung kooperiert
Merkel: Kompromisse für Zusammenhalt der Gesellschaft nötig
Keine Gnade für Geldvernichter: Frühzeitig Geldprobleme bei Unternehmen erkennen
Geschäfte mit PCs und Cloud-Diensten bringen Dell in Q2 voran - Dell-Aktie hebt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB