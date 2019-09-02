The International Gas Union supports prudent, performance-based Methane Emissions regulations

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gas Union finds it regrettable that the EPA is moving to roll back the regulations on methane emissions, rather than improving them.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968314/LOGO_IGU_2567089.jpg

We support prudent, performance-based regulations because they are good for the economy and the environment.

That is why the industry has taken on the methane emissions challenge as an opportunity, as opposed to a threat. It makes good commercial sense, since avoiding emissions of the product that the industry sells has an obvious value. But beyond that, it is an opportunity to actively support the environment, by mitigating short-term warming effects, and helping to pave the path toward a long-term sustainable energy future.

It's a win-win.

The International Gas Union is active in promoting industry efforts to reduce methane emissions, throughout the global value chains, including support to regulating bodies in the development of prudent performance-based regulations. We would also be happy to offer our support to the EPA with the aim of improving regulations in a way that makes them more efficient and economically stimulating.

Prof. Joe Kang

President

International Gas Union

About The International Gas Union (IGU)

The International Gas Union (IGU) was founded in 1931 and is a worldwide non-profit organisation aimed at promoting the political, technical and economic progress of the gas industry. The Union has more than 160 members worldwide on all continents, representing approximately 95% of the world gas market. The members of the IGU are national associations and corporations within the gas industry worldwide. The IGU organises the World Gas Conference (WGC) every three years, with the forthcoming WGC taking place in Daegu, South Korea in June 2021. The IGU's working organisation covers all aspects of the gas industry from exploration and production, storage, LNG, distribution and natural gas utilisation in all market segments. www.igu.org

For further information: Menelaos (Mel) Ydreos, Executive External Affairs Director, International Gas Union (IGU), Tel: +1-416-568-8382, Email: mydreos@igu.org

SOURCE International Gas Union