The Institute of Advanced Financial Planners welcomes CFA Charterholders into the R.F.P. program

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Institute of Advanced Financial Planners (IAFP) announces today an accreditation program designed specifically for CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst) charterholders to obtain their R.F.P.® (Registered Financial Planner®) Designation.

"When we explored potential opportunities with CFA Institute, we saw it as a natural fit given that both organizations have always prioritized ethical conduct and the client's best interests," says Jacquie Skinner, President IAFP. "We welcome these highly qualified individuals into our association of practicing financial planners and look forward to having them achieve their R.F.P. designation."

"A significant number of CFA charterholders across Canada work in private wealth management, with financial planning as an important part of their service offering for clients. We are pleased that the IAFP will be able to offer them a modified path to attaining the prestigious R.F.P. designation through recognition of our shared commitment to ethics and standards, and the significant coverage of financial planning concepts in the CFA Program curriculum," said Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director, CFA Societies Canada.

Established in 1987, the IAFP's Registered Financial Planner (R.F.P.®) designation remains the longest-standing and most stringent financial planning designation in Canada. The R.F.P.® designation is different from other designations in a number of ways, most importantly, every R.F.P. must affirm each year that their primary focus is financial planning.

CFA charterholders can benefit from this new recognition when pursuing the R.F.P. designation as of October 2, 2020. The program recognizes the education and skills that CFA charterholders have obtained through the process of successfully completing the CFA® Program and emphasizes the integration and application of this knowledge in a Canadian context. "This program ensures that the financial planning skills of CFA charterholders will be tested at a very high level," says Ms. Skinner. Requirements that define the R.F.P.®, specifically the submission of a comprehensive financial plan for adjudication by the IAFP Plan Review Committee, as well as a technical exam focusing on application of technical knowledge at an advanced level remain in place for these candidates.

Creating a unique qualification path is not a new process for the IAFP. In 2016, they created an accreditation program for Certified Financial Planners® (CFP®s) that recognizes the technical knowledge obtained through the updated education track for that designation and significantly builds upon the application of that knowledge.

About the IAFP

Registered Financial Planners (R.F.P.) established the Institute of Advanced Financial Planners in 2002. At that time, the original home of the R.F.P., the Canadian Association of Financial Planners, merged with the Canadian Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors to form Advocis. Rather than join the newly-merged association, R.F.P.s created the IAFP to preserve their focus on providing the highest standard of comprehensive financial planning in Canada. Information about the IAFP, including membership, events and Symposiums, is available online at www.iafp.ca, or by following us on Facebook/AdvancedFinancialPlanner or Twitter @AdvancedPlanner

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of CFA Institute and the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment industry in Canada by advocating for the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadians. For more information, visit www.cfacanada.org.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 178,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 164 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 159 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

