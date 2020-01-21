+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
21.01.2020 13:47:00

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Elects Blackstone Managing Director as 2020 Chair-Elect

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) elected Leon Volchyok, Managing Director for Blackstone Real Estate, as its chair-elect for 2020. Mr. Volchyok will become chair of the IPA Board of Directors in January 2021. Trisha Miller, Executive Managing Director at Robert A. Stanger & Co., is the current chair of the board.

"Leon's leadership and industry expertise are invaluable during this period of tremendous growth for the Portfolio Diversifying Investments (PDI) industry as more institutional asset managers enter the retail market," Tony Chereso, President and CEO of the IPA, said. "We are fortunate to have industry leading thought leaders such as Leon who are willing to take the helm of the board as demand for alternatives from investors increases. As our industry continues to evolve, our entire membership is grateful for the dedication and expertise of both Leon and all of our board members."

As 2020 chair-elect and 2021 chair, Mr. Volchyok will be tasked with leading the IPA board, which guides the strategic direction of the IPA's initiatives and its staff. He brings a depth of industry experience given his significant involvement with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and other public vehicles.

"Blackstone's efforts in driving change in the PDI industry have been instrumental in helping to make these products more investor-friendly with greater transparency and lower fees," Trisha Miller, Executive Managing Director at Robert A. Stanger & Co. and current chair of the IPA board, said, "Leon has been a key IPA board member, guiding the board through its recent strategic planning initiative and actively engaged at all levels of the board.  His insight is invaluable to the industry and the IPA."

"Our industry has seen tremendous advancement over the past few years and it's imperative that we keep pace as demand for PDI products continues to grow," Mr. Volchyok said. "The PDI marketplace is at a critical inflection point, and I look forward to partnering with my fellow board members and other industry stakeholders to drive meaningful progress."

About Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) provides national leadership for the Portfolio Diversifying Investments (PDI) industry. We bring together the investment managers, broker-dealers, investment advisers and industry service professionals – new and established – who are dedicated to driving transparency and innovation in the marketplace. Through advocacy and industry-leading education, the IPA is committed to ensuring all investors have access to real assets and the opportunity to effectively balance their investment portfolios.

Contact: Brendan Geraghty
Phone: 202-548-7185
Email: 232781@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-institute-for-portfolio-alternatives-elects-blackstone-managing-director-as-2020-chair-elect-300990236.html

SOURCE The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

