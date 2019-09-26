26.09.2019 05:00:00

The Initiators of the China-Italy Forum Opined on Poverty Alleviation at the China Charity Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, 2019, the 2019 International Charity Summit on the theme of "Great Power Battle in 2020" was held in Shenzhen. Focused on the core issues, weak points and key chains of the current poverty battle, and the hot and difficult issues in the development of philanthropy, this summit is committed to collecting wisdom on the practices and innovation of China's poverty battle, and contributing to global poverty reduction.

The summit was sponsored by the Organizing Committee of the China Charity Fair (CNCF), and hosted by the China Global Philanthropy Institute (CGPI) and Shenzhen CNCF Development Center. It focused on the three themes of "Experiences of Co-developing Global Poverty Reduction", "Sustainable Development in Poverty-stricken Areas" and "Building a New Pattern of Rural Revitalization". It demonstrated the innovative practices undertaken by the cross-border charitable forces in such key sustainability issues as poverty reduction, technological innovation, environmental protection, education, and medical care.

At the summit, Fang Jin, the Secretary General of the China Development Research Foundation (CDRF), said that it's the most effective and promising means of poverty alleviation to invest in human capital. "Charitable projects are not limited to research and piloting, but are supposed to form advice to influence policies to benefit more target groups after proving its effectiveness."

On March 23, 2019, WANG Zhenyao, president of China Global Philanthropy Institute and dean of China Philanthropy Research Institute, FANG Jin, deputy secretary-general of the CDRF, and Giovanni B. ANDORNINO, director of TOChina Hub, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Establishment of China-Italy Philanthropy Forum for long-term cooperation in the field of philanthropy, which was the highest level of charitable exchanges in the history of the two countries.

