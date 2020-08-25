25.08.2020 04:24:00

The Independence Party of New York Endorses Brock Pierce for President of the United States

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brock Pierce, the digital currency pioneer and global philanthropist, received the unanimous endorsement of the Independence Party of New York at its presidential nominating convention on Thursday. The party, which has more than 500,000 members statewide, represents the largest organized bloc of moderate voters of any minor party in the state, and it is among the largest third-party political organizations in the nation.

Chairman Frank MacKay stated the following: "Brock Pierce is clearly the best candidate for our times. The world is changing, and we need a President of the United States who understands how to leverage science, technology, and the digital economy to improve people's lives. Brock Pierce is the kind of principled leader that can move this nation forward and create a new major party in America based in common sense and moderate policies to counteract the highly partisan nature of the current electoral landscape." 

Upon accepting the nomination, Pierce stated, "I feel very honored to receive the endorsement of the Independence Party of New York for our campaign for President of The United States of America. Having the support of the third-largest party in America is a massive endorsement of the freedom, prosperity, and harmony that our campaign is all about. This is a time of unprecedented crisis, calling for unprecedented solutions worthy of the 21st Century. I am prepared to lead America with all of my heart, mind, soul, and spirit. If we join together now, in this moment, we can rise from the ashes of divisiveness and create a much better world."

Brock Pierce is a proven innovator and global leader in technology and the economics of digital currency. Brock's love for technology and its limitless possibilities inspired him to become an entrepreneur at the age of 16 and eventually a leader in blockchain technology, a modern expression of the American dream. Brock's companies and his inventiveness have helped grow the American economy, and through his development and investments in emerging technologies such as the blockchain, he has created thousands of jobs and a strong economic foundation for future generations.

The Party also endorsed Pierce's running mate, Karla Ballard, for Vice President. "We are wholeheartedly pleased to support Karla Ballard for Vice President of the United States. In addition to a strong track record in business and social change, she will take her place in history among the women running for Vice President in the 2020 election," stated Chairman MacKay.  

The Independence Party of New York also launched a new website at www.independencepartyny.org for information about the party, presidential race, and mission. 

More information on Brock Pierce and his candidacy may be found at www.brock.vote.

Media Contact:
Frank MacKay, State Chairman of the Independence Party of NY
(631) 741-8518
Email: frank@independencepartyny.org

Related Images

brock-pierce.jpg
Brock Pierce
2020 Independent candidate for President of the United States

Related Links

Independence Party

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-independence-party-of-new-york-endorses-brock-pierce-for-president-of-the-united-states-301117435.html

SOURCE Independence Party of New York

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 48.87
3.21 %
UBS Group 11.19
2.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.10
1.88 %
CieFinRichemont 59.74
1.84 %
Swiss Re 74.32
1.84 %
Alcon 53.90
0.82 %
Nestle 110.74
0.67 %
Swisscom 518.80
0.62 %
Roche Hldg G 321.60
0.39 %
Novartis 78.63
0.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
24.08.20
Mögen die Spiele beginnen
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zündet Kursrakete
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
CS-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Belgien ermittelt gegen Credit Suisse wegen Beihilfe zur Steuerhinterziehung
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich
Apple will Kartellvorwürfe in Südkorea gegen 70 Millionen Euro beilegen - Apple-Aktie steigt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimischen Märkte wiesen im Montagshandel grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche deutlich fester. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Montag nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB