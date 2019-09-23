The Inauguration of PhilEnergy was held in Jakarta, Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets and UBM Exhibitions Philippines Inc. have officially launched PhilEnergy: Towards Energy Security and Sustainable Development on September 11, 2019 at the Jakarta International Expo in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Mr. M. Gandhi, Group Managing Director (ASEAN Business) & Senior Vice President of Informa Markets Asia, led the inauguration of PhilEnergy and the MoU signing with Mr. Erel Narida -- President, Renewable Energy Association of the Philippines (REAP), Ms. Maria Concepcion Simundac -- Corporate Secretary, Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2), Dr. Cirilo Calibjo -- National President, Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IIEE), and Mr. Edmund Araga -- President, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (eVAP).

PhilEnergy, will be in conjunction with Renewable Energy (RE), Energy Efficiency (EE), Electric and Power (E&P), Electric Vehicle (EV), and Energy Storage (ES).

"By including more energy sectors in our show, we are expressing our full support to the Department of Energy (DOE) in the Philippines to pave the way for local and international investors in developing alternative energy resources," said Mr. M. Gandhi.

Present to witness the launching and MoU signing were Senior Advisor Dr. S. Milton of the Masyarakat Energi Terbarukan Indonesia (METI) or The Indonesian Renewable Energy Society, Chief Executive Dato' Ir. Ahmad Asri Hamid of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Ir. David Lai Kong Phooi, President of the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM).

Dr. Calibjo commenced the presentations with the 2018 report on the Demand, Supply, Generation, Transmission, Distribution, and Significant Incidents in the Electric & Power industry in the Philippines.

During his speech on renewable energy, Mr. Narida highlighted, "the signing of the 'Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) Act' and the crafting of RE circulars would contribute to ease of doing business in the Philippine RE market by streamlining the permitting process of power generation, transmission, and distribution projects."

"The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act was finally approved after 30 years, but the government and other sectors will need to step up collaborations to sustain the Energy Efficiency market reforms," according to Ms. Simundac.

On the Philippine EV industry, Mr. Araga said that "by building right connections with the ASEAN EV industries, we are moving forward to attaining our dream to make the Philippines the EV hub in the region."

PhilEnergy 2021 will be held on March 24 to 26, 2021 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Philippines, with 300 international exhibiting companies, over 10,000 highly-targeted quality visitors, and 50 high-level Conference and Seminars led by industry experts.

For more information on PhilEnergy, please visit www.philenergyexpo.com.

