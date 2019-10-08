The Immunoassay and Clinical Chemistry Market 2019: A Measurement System to Spark Companies 2 Action - Innovation That Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Immunoassay and Clinical Chemistry Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immunoassay and clinical chemistry market is the highest share contributor for the total in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. Globally valued at $28.7 billion in 2019, this market segment contributes 37.6% of the total IVD market of $76.3 billion. Within the high-medium to low analyzer segment, there are over 40 companies globally. Of these, 14 companies are benchmarked in this study. Point of care testing is not included in this study.



The market concentration is relatively high amidst the Tier I companies, which include Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Some evolving trends include an interest in small scale analyzers and niche/specialty reagents. There is also a need to establish references that generate a push to a single-vendor system across a healthcare system. There is a heavy focus on automation to address sample management, especially in pediatric hospitals, and there is an interest in adding third-party niche assays to existing platforms.



Finally, there is a need for constant research and development (R&D) innovation to add a new pipeline of assays in areas such as brain injury, hs- troponin (particularly in the United States), sepsis, and other potential applications of PCT, ischemic stroke, and kidney disease.



The report provides global market share, market size, and brand penetration and pricing/discounts on popular vendors and models from FY 2018 to FY 2019.



The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. Hundreds of companies in the industry are analysed and benchmarked across 10 criteria on the Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview

Popular Vendors and Models

Pricing and Installed Base

Global Market Share Analysis

2. The Radar-Immunochemistry and Clinical Chemistry

The Radar

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A-Market Participant Profiles

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

(Danaher) Fujirebio

Randox Laboratories

Mindray

bioMrieux

Tosoh Bioscience

Bio-Rad

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sekisui Diagnostics

4. The Last Word

The Last Word-Key Takeaways

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

(Danaher) Bio-Rad

bioMrieux

Fujirebio

Mindray

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Bioscience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx5lld

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-immunoassay-and-clinical-chemistry-market-2019-a-measurement-system-to-spark-companies-2-action---innovation-that-fuels-new-deal-flow-and-growth-pipelines-300934038.html

SOURCE Research and Markets