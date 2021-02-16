The IMAS-Bloomberg Investment Conference 2021 will convene top investors across the region to discuss the future of capital

The two-day virtual conference will focus on the future of capital and spotlight emerging innovations that will fundamentally change the asset management industry;

Influential speakers from GIC, Temasek, UNPRI and Future Fund will be involved in panel discussions;

The conference will be followed by the inaugural IMAS Digital Summit the next day.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS) is returning with the annual IMAS-Bloomberg Investment Conference 2021 and the inaugural Digital Summit (https://imas.org.sg/imasbloomberg2021), which is set to take place on Tuesday, 9 March from 1430hrs and 10 March from 1400hrs, respectively.

This year's theme is "The Future of Capital", and will bring together top investors and thought leaders under the virtual conference roof to examine the opportunities to accelerate innovation and harness the power of technology. There will also be a spotlight on emerging innovations that will fundamentally change the asset management industry. The guest-of-honour is Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Hear from luminaries such as Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of GIC, on how Global investors like GIC re-balance between geopolitical and economic forces, and Sue Brake, CIO of Future Fund on new pockets of opportunities in the post-pandemic environment at the fireside chats. Distinguished speakers such as Hugh Young, Head of Asia Pacific of Aberdeen Standard Investments and Yan Pu, Managing Director, Head of Investment Management Group (China) of Vanguard will discuss how the extraordinary growth of the Chinese capital markets is becoming a bright spot for investors.

With climate risk sitting at the forefront of investors' concerns, Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the UNPRI; Lars

Erik Mangset, Chief Climate Change Advisor, KLP; and Rowan Douglas, Head of Climate & Resilience Hub, Willis Towers Watson, will share insights on the Asia ESG playbook and the integration of alternative climate data sources in investments.

Over the last five years, Singapore's fintech sector has grown rapidly, with a steady growth of 30% of fintech funding from 2015 to 2019[1]. Singapore is also currently Asia-Pacific's top-ranking fintech city, with more than 40 per cent of South-east Asia's fintech firms based in the city-state. As the industry digitalizes at an unprecedented speed, learn how fintechs like Securitize & Matter DKS are revolutionising the asset management landscape in Asia through cutting edge technologies. Rehan Ahmed, Head of FI Products & Digital Assets, Singapore Exchange and Pradyumna Agrawal, Managing Director, Blockchain @ Temasek will lead these discussions.

Early-bird registration is now open and closes on Monday, 22 February 2021. This programme is recognised under the Financial Training Scheme (FTS) and is eligible for FTS claims subject to all eligibility criteria* being met.

More information on the two-day conference can be found on the IMAS website at: http://www.imas.org.sg/imasbloomberg2021 and https://imas.org.sg/imasdigitalsummit2021.

About the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS)

Representing over 100 investment managers with assets under management in Singapore of about SG$1.3 trillion, the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS) seeks to set the benchmark for the investment and fund management industry in Singapore by fostering high standards and professionalism while promoting exemplary practices among its members. IMAS is the representative body of investment managers spearheading the development of the industry in Singapore. It serves as a forum for members in discussions as well as a collective voice where representation is needed on behalf of the investment management industry, facilitating training for its members, and contributing towards investor education.

