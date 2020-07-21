21.07.2020 02:32:00

The ICP DAS Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

HSINCHU, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Gartner, a leading research and advisory company, the participation rate for labor forces around the world will drop by 20% because of COVID-19. Gartner shows that "survival of the fittest" is an omen for labor-intensive industries. However, although global supply chains have been impacted by the coronavirus, the incorporation of an 'epidemic new life movement' has accelerated in the manufacturing industry.

ICP DAS has launched a series of IIoT products in response to the expected changes in the post-pandemic era, including the ACS series of modules and access control devices, which can help reduce the risk of exposure to pathogens and allow our users to avoid contact with buttons or devices while passing through locations such as security doors. Also, our iKAN series of LED message display devices can be integrated with DL series modules to display the monitored data for temperature and humidity at the entrance of a building or at workplace. Air conditioners or ventilation systems can be activated using default parameters in order to improve indoor air quality. Thanks to the M2M technology related to data acquisition and edge computation, personnel in a central control room will have more time to deal with any issues based on the data acquired from our reliable field sensors presented on the SCADA system.

The COVID-19 crisis has also placed greater demands on biomedical technology, materials, and epidemic prevention technology. Consequently, ICP DAS has invested significantly in the biomedical materials market and has developed and produced high-quality medical TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) raw materials that will inject new energy into the production and manufacturing of medical products in the world.

About ICP DAS

ICP DAS was founded in 1993. We are deeply engaged in the data acquisition and transmission technology of the Industrial Internet of Things. ICP DAS strives for advanced remote I/O controllers, distributed I/O modules, and I/O data acquisition boards. To provide a total industrial automation solution and a complete after service, recently, ICP DAS enthusiastically endeavors to develop a series of programmable automation controller, web related products and motion-control systems. Our solutions include: Smart Factory, Smart Manufacturing, Building Automation, Smart City, Smart Agriculture, Smart Aquaculture, Smart Transportation, Energy Management, Monitoring and Management on Natural Resource…etc.  ICP DAS always maintains our high-quality and reliable products to get worldwide clients' affirmation and support. This year, we took part in the online SCSE, Smart City Forum and Exhibition (https://reurl.cc/kdzmDq ), where we shared the ICP DAS Application Scenario for Smart Aquaculture, which explains how ICP DAS help the aquaculture industry to save water, maintain a constant temperature and achieve sustainable development. To know more about ICP DAS, please visit https://www.icpdas.com.

About ICP DAS BMP 

The new ICP DAS Biomedical Division was officially established in June 2018, and our Biomedical Polymer Factory is a production plant planned in accordance with the ISO13485 standard, where the initial plan is to manufacture medical TPU. As expected, the pilot production has been running since the first quarter of 2020, and is expected that certification for the ISO13485 quality system for medical TPU materials will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020. For a more detailed introduction to ICP DAS BMP, please visit https://bmp.icpdas.com/.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200720/2861760-1logo

 

SOURCE ICP DAS Co., Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 565.60
2.99 %
Alcon 57.00
2.59 %
Sika 199.95
2.02 %
Geberit 508.40
1.90 %
Givaudan 3’782.00
1.39 %
The Swatch Grp 196.75
0.13 %
SGS 2’452.00
0.12 %
CS Group 10.05
-0.05 %
Nestle 108.56
-0.17 %
UBS Group 11.27
-0.84 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.07.20
Die Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
20.07.20
Vontobel: US-Banken übertreffen Erwartungen
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
20.07.20
Recovery Setback?
20.07.20
Warten auf neue Impulse
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Optimistische Studie: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte fast bis auf 400'000 US-Dollar steigen
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Verbot von Kryptowährungen geplant: Indien legt Gesetzesentwurf vor
Visa fokussiert sich mehr auf Bitcoin, Ripple und Co.
Tesla kämpft sich durch Corona-Krise - und lässt andere Autobauer hinter sich
Betrüger haben Tausende deutsche Kreditkarten gehackt
Trotz Aktien-Anstieg: Tesla-Leerverkäufe auf Rekordhoch
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zeigt sich freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow verabschiedet sich mit Plus -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street dominierten am Montag die Käufer. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag anziehen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden nach dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB