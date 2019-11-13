|
13.11.2019 20:15:00
The HPPs Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 5.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% Between 2019 and 2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HPPs Market by Type (Organic, Inorganic, and Hybrid), Application (Coatings, Plastics, Inks, Cosmetics), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Printing, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
HPPs are coloring agents with the ability to be insoluble when mixed with water. They offer enhanced properties such as high insolubility, color strength, heat stability, weather stability, and light fastness properties. It also offers an enhanced durability feature.
The growing number of commute vehicles in roadways, airways and waterways and growth in construction & infrastructure buildings is driving the growth of the HPPs industry. The HPPs have superior properties over conventional pigments and offer high weather resistance, corrosion resistance, and color durability. The growing urbanization, the increasing spending power, and demand for long-lasting colors have driven the market for HPPs.
HPPs are used in various applications such as coatings, plastics, inks, and cosmetics, among others. They are available globally in three major types, namely organic, inorganic, and hybrid. The major end-use industries for HPPs are automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, printing, industrial, and others. The need for vibrant, attractive colors with high weather stability has increased the demand for HPPs in various end-use industries globally. The superior properties make HPPs suitable for various end-use industries where excellent light and weather fastness are required.
The global HPPs market is expected to be driven by high demands from the emerging economies of APAC, such as India and China. Also, due to the increased government regulations in many countries, including China, the manufacturers have started focusing on the development of more environmentally-friendly pigments. This offers a potential opportunity for the HPPs market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HPPs Market
4.2 HPPs Market, By Application and Region
4.3 HPPs Market, By End-Use Industry
4.4 HPPs Market, By Type
4.5 HPPs Market, By Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Demand From Construction & Infrastructure and Aerospace Industries in APAC
5.2.1.2 Superior Properties of HPPs
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increased Pricing Pressure From China
5.2.2.2 Lack of Quality Control Across Developing Countries
5.2.3 Opportunity
5.2.3.1 Increase in Production of Environmentally Friendly Products in Europe
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 US-China Trade War and Environmental Protection Program in China
5.2.4.2 Brexit to Negatively Impact the Automotive and Construction Industries in the UK
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 HPPs Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Organic
6.2.1 Organic HPPs are Less Toxic and Comply With Environmental Regulations
6.3 Inorganic
6.3.1 The Demand for Cost-Effective HPPs to Drive the Market for Inorganic HPPs
6.4 Hybrid
6.4.1 Competitive Cost and Enhanced Properties are Leading to Rising use of Hybrid HPPs
7 HPPs Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Coatings
7.2.1 HPPs Offer High Weather Stability and Color Strength When Used in Coatings Application
7.2.1.1 Industrial Coatings
7.2.1.2 Automotive & Transportation Coatings
7.2.1.3 Decorative Coatings
7.3 Plastics
7.3.1 the Growing Demand for Colorful Plastics With Enhanced Durability is Driving the Demand for HPPs
7.3.1.1 Construction Materials
7.3.1.2 PVC Cables
7.3.1.3 Toys & Sporting Goods
7.3.1.4 Food and Non-Food Packaging
7.4 Inks
7.4.1 HPPs Provide Inks With Excellent Gloss and High Tinting Strength
7.4.1.1 Signages
7.4.1.2 Packaging Inks
7.4.1.3 Digital Printing Inks
7.5 Cosmetics
7.5.1 HPPs are Used in Cosmetics for Natural and Shiny Looks
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Fabric
7.6.2 Leather
7.6.3 Latex
7.6.4 Seed Treatment and Crop Protection
7.6.5 Paper & Stationery
8 HPPs Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive & Transportation
8.2.1 High Demand for HPPs From OEMs in the Automotive & Transportation Industry
8.3 Construction & Infrastructure
8.3.1 Demand for Aesthetical Yet Durable and Environmentally Friendly Construction Products is Driving the HPPs Market
8.3.2 Contribution of the Construction Industry to the Gdp, By Country
8.4 Printing
8.4.1 Excellent Gloss, High Tinting Strength of HPPs Will Have Significant Impacts on the Market Growth
8.5 Industrial
8.5.1 HPPs Offer Coatings With High Chromaticity and Weather-Stability
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Consumer Goods
8.6.2 Textiles
8.6.3 Packaging
8.6.4 Agriculture
9 HPPs Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.2.1 Visionary Leaders
10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.2.3 Emerging Companies
10.2.4 Innovators
10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4 Business Strategy Excellence
10.5 Market Ranking
10.6 Competitive Scenario
10.6.1 Expansion
10.6.2 Partnership
10.6.3 Acquisition
10.6.4 New Product Launch
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF SE
11.2 Clariant
11.3 DIC Corporation
11.4 Ferro Corporation
11.5 Lanxess
11.6 Heubach GmbH
11.7 Venator Materials PLC
11.8 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
11.9 Atul Ltd
11.10 Synthesia, A.S.
11.11 Other Players
11.11.1 Meghmani Organics Ltd
11.11.2 Pidilite Industries Ltd
11.11.3 Kronos Worldwide, Inc
11.11.4 Cristal
11.11.5 Shepherd Color
11.11.6 Trust Chem Europe Bv
11.11.7 Navpad Pigments Pvt. Ltd.
11.11.8 Shanghai Longyang Chemical Co., Ltd.
11.11.9 Gharda Chemicals Ltd
11.11.10 Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd.
