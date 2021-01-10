The Hottest Swiss Startups Return to the Swisstech Pavilion at CES 2021

ZURICH, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss innovation lands in virtual Las VegasMonday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14 with 23 tech startups showcased in the Swisstech pavilion. Selected from a vast field of Switzerland's entrepreneur and startup ecosystem, Switzerland Global Enterprise along with their partners Presence Switzerland , Innosuisse , swissnex , digitalswitzerland , and Swiss Business Hub USA , bring the leading edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for the third year in a row to CES. These companies and their founders bring the best of Switzerland to the world's stage through dynamic product and technology demonstrations and presentations.

The Swisstech Pavilion's 23 Swiss startups feature a self-disinfecting door handle, IoT sensor technologies, platform-based vehicle tech, cool apps that enable predictive typing in 40 languages, find your glasses or create AR assets, the hottest AR/VR/XR-based ecommerce platforms, AI-based personalization, "SaaS for brands" technology, AR light field projector googles, a drone that sees in the dark, a personal AI tutor, an encrypted private communicator, an AI-driven profiling tool, a "green" edge computing device for smart cities, and a Pokeman Go-like game that earns real treasure for players.

Foxsmart's "Findy," the world's smallest, lightest Bluetooth eyeglass finder

Global M, a crowdsourced streaming service for news, sports, citizen journalism

Cleanmotion, a self-disinfecting door handle developed pre-COVID

Typewise, a smartphone keyboard designed for 2-thumb typing in 40 languages

Securaxis SONAL™, turning sound into information for smart cities with privacy

Droople, IoT water intelligence to manage water-based assets for smart cities

Myelixa Water Band, hydration sensor for seniors and family members

Pixchange, the AR Asset 3D Model Marketplace for GIFS, filters and stickers

Swiss Vault, green data storage for edge computing in smart cities

ARMA Instruments, private personal communicator using end-to-end encryption

Klepsydra, SDK for developers, sensor fusion for automotive, less CPU, ROS

AVAtronics, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Solution, patented (RNC) tech

Eyeware, 3D eye-tracking (DMS), automotive grade 3D (ToF) sensors

Tinamu Labs, drone-based analytics platform for expansive indoor inspections

Treasure Hunters, a sponsor-based Pokémon Go-model game app

MAGMA's ARI9000, personal AI tutor using machine learning, gamification

CREAL AR light field projector headset for consumer application development

SO REAL 4D Digital Twins, the future of shopping, models ready for AR filters

Traverz, conversational recommendation technology for product search

Experify, "SaaS for Brands" test direct-to-consumer brands with real people

CM Profiling Cryfe™ AI-powered deep data analysis for authentic behavior

Swiss Cap Charger, proof of concept technology that enables one-minute charging

Biospectal, optical sensing software in mobile and IoT devices to enable blood pressure measurement and data analysis

The Swisstech companies are available for media and partner interviews throughout the week. Videos: AI, IoT, sensors and gaming, AR/VR high-tech retail, cloud computing, streaming, data, monitoring and cybersecurity, digital health, mobile hardware, power and audio.

