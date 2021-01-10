SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
10.01.2021 22:10:00

The Hottest Swiss Startups Return to the Swisstech Pavilion at CES 2021

ZURICH, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss innovation lands in virtual Las VegasMonday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14 with 23 tech startups showcased in the Swisstech pavilion. Selected from a vast field of Switzerland's entrepreneur and startup ecosystem, Switzerland Global Enterprise along with their partners Presence SwitzerlandInnosuisseswissnexdigitalswitzerland, and Swiss Business Hub USA, bring the leading edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for the third year in a row to CES. These companies and their founders bring the best of Switzerland to the world's stage through dynamic product and technology demonstrations and presentations.

The Swisstech Pavilion's 23 Swiss startups feature a self-disinfecting door handle, IoT sensor technologies, platform-based vehicle tech, cool apps that enable predictive typing in 40 languages, find your glasses or create AR assets, the hottest AR/VR/XR-based ecommerce platforms, AI-based personalization, "SaaS for brands" technology, AR light field projector googles, a drone that sees in the dark, a personal AI tutor, an encrypted private communicator, an AI-driven profiling tool, a "green" edge computing device for smart cities, and a Pokeman Go-like game that earns real treasure for players.

  • Foxsmart's "Findy," the world's smallest, lightest Bluetooth eyeglass finder
  • Global M, a crowdsourced streaming service for news, sports, citizen journalism
  • Cleanmotion, a self-disinfecting door handle developed pre-COVID
  • Typewise, a smartphone keyboard designed for 2-thumb typing in 40 languages
  • Securaxis SONAL™, turning sound into information for smart cities with privacy
  • Droople, IoT water intelligence to manage water-based assets for smart cities
  • Myelixa Water Band, hydration sensor for seniors and family members
  • Pixchange, the AR Asset 3D Model Marketplace for GIFS, filters and stickers 
  • Swiss Vault, green data storage for edge computing in smart cities
  • ARMA Instruments, private personal communicator using end-to-end encryption
  • Klepsydra, SDK for developers, sensor fusion for automotive, less CPU, ROS
  • AVAtronics, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Solution, patented (RNC) tech
  • Eyeware, 3D eye-tracking (DMS), automotive grade 3D (ToF) sensors 
  • Tinamu Labs, drone-based analytics platform for expansive indoor inspections
  • Treasure Hunters, a sponsor-based Pokémon Go-model game app
  • MAGMA's ARI9000, personal AI tutor using machine learning, gamification
  • CREAL AR light field projector headset for consumer application development
  • SO REAL 4D Digital Twins, the future of shopping, models ready for AR filters 
  • Traverz, conversational recommendation technology for product search
  • Experify, "SaaS for Brands" test direct-to-consumer brands with real people
  • CM Profiling Cryfe™ AI-powered deep data analysis for authentic behavior 
  • Swiss Cap Charger, proof of concept technology that enables one-minute charging
  • Biospectal, optical sensing software in mobile and IoT devices to enable blood pressure measurement and data analysis

    • The Swisstech companies are available for media and partner interviews throughout the week. Videos: AI, IoT, sensors and gaming, AR/VR high-tech retail, cloud computing, streaming, data, monitoring and cybersecurity, digital health, mobile hardware, power and audio. 

    Media Inquiries:

    Kimberly Hathaway, Hathaway PR

    415-994-1097, kimberly@hathawaypr.com

    Partner Inquiries:

    Karine Wittmer, Swiss Business Hub USA 

    415-408-1161, karine.wittmer@s-ge.com

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hottest-swiss-startups-return-to-the-swisstech-pavilion-at-ces-2021-301204783.html

    SOURCE Switzerland Global Enterprise

    Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

