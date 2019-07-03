03.07.2019 21:00:00

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Announces 2019 Literacy Grant Recipients

BATON ROUGE, La., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, today announced its 2019 Literacy Grant recipients. The grants of up to $2,500 were awarded to 13 Phi Kappa Phi members across the nation.

The Literacy Grant Program, established in 2003, is part of the Society's robust award programs, which give nearly $1 million each year to outstanding students and members through study abroad grants, graduate fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development and member and chapter awards. Drawing from a multidisciplinary society of students and scholars from large and small institutions, the grants help fund projects ranging from traditional reading initiatives to those fostering learning in cultural, digital, financial, health, historical literacy and beyond.

The 2019 recipients and their respective projects are:

  • Renee Bogschutz, Interprofessional Toy Fair and Expo
  • Lesley Casarez, Rebels Excel at SEL
  • Veronica Morgan Collins, Maintaining K-2 Reading Levels over Summer Break
  • Laura Efford, Reach Them to Teach Them
  • Paulette Harris, Free Keys to Read: Books & Plays
  • Danielle Hartsfield, Improving Literacy Instruction Through a Professional Learning Community
  • Mollie Hartup, Oh the Places You Will Go with the YSU Pen Pals Project
  • Tyler Leng, Improving Health Literacy and Safety through Infographic Fact Cards for Underserved Populations
  • Melissa Rae McCutcheon, Third Coast Science for You - Popular Science Magazine Outreach Initiative
  • Marla K. Robertson, Davis Dives into Books
  • Liberatus J. Rwebugisa, The Student Success Center Project: Helping Every Child Succeed
  • Muthukrishnan Sathyamoorthy, Project "Born to Read"
  • Frederica Zanet Wilhelm, SoJust: A Zine on Social Justice Literacy

"We use the term 'Beyond Books' to expand the definition of literacy as about more than reading alone," said Society Executive Director Dr. Mary Todd, "so we are again pleased to see a broad diversity in the projects awarded 2019 Literacy Grants. Phi Kappa Phi members' love of learning is very evident in each."

The winning literacy projects were selected for a grant based on a number of criteria including the project's scope, student and community involvement, impact, duration and ability to achieve success.

To learn more about this year's recipients and projects, please visit http://www.phikappaphi.org/literacy.

About Phi Kappa Phi
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in North America and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society's mission is "To recognize and advance excellence in all fields of higher education and society." For more information, visit http://www.phikappaphi.org.

 

SOURCE The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

