The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveyors Conference 2020

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Surveyors Conference 2020 organised by the Building Surveying Division of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS-BSD) is held today via webinar. The theme of the Conference is "The Guardian of Built Environment". The Conference explores the importance of good design and proper management of our built environment which is crucial to the assurance of a safe and healthy shelter for the public, and will prepare ourselves to tackle the coronavirus challenge that lies ahead.

Mrs Sylvia LAM, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department (ArchSD), HKSAR Government was invited as the Guest of Honor of the Conference. Other experienced experts and well-known academics attending the Conference as speakers include Ms Connie YEUNG, JP, Deputy Director of Housing (Development & Construction), Hong Kong Housing Authority; Professor Ho Pui-yin, Director of Research Institute for the Humanities, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Sr Eddie CHAN, Head of Corporate Real Estate, Hang Seng Bank; and Mr Eddy TANG, Chief Operating Officer, Full Sky Technology Limited.

Mrs Sylvia LAM said: "The theme of this year's Conference highlights how the construction industry has contributed to combat COVID-19. To overcome the forthcoming challenges, it requires dedication and commitment of all multi-discipline professionals working together to promote the use of innovative construction, technology and sustainable design measures. Over the years, the construction sector, including HKIS-BSD and ArchSD has dedicated its efforts to upholding highest standard of professionalism in the industry, and have paid particular attention to the development of built environment, with a means to achieve the common goal of serving the society and improving the quality of the living environment."

The Chairman of HKIS Building Surveying Division Sr Billy WONG also identifies the importances of the safety of built environment: "The coronavirus pinpoints the urgency of improving the safety of buildings. Through the Conference, we expect that professionals, practitioners, and academics in the industry can explore the design and management of the built environment; share and exchange their experiences in constructing a safe and healthy built environment; support the building surveying industry and the architecture industry to move forward; and safeguard the built environment in Hong Kong to cope with future challenges."

- END -

Conference Proceeding downloadable here: https://bit.ly/2WfWPrm

SOURCE The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors