13.05.2021 18:03:00
RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Benefit Foundations, LLC and hired employee benefits insurance specialist, Patrick Grant. The transaction became effective on May 1, 2021.
Patrick will join THG's New Agency Partners office located in Parsippany, New Jersey. He will continue to service his clients with additional support from New Agency Partners' team of specialists. Patrick brings deep expertise in employee benefits and additional production talent to the THG team. His addition will complement and strengthen THG's employee benefits capabilities in the Tri-State Region.
About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 21 states. THG is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. Please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com
Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
757-646-5402
plobred@hilbgroup.com
M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804-414-6508
rhavermann@hilbgroup.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hilb-group-llc-acquires-benefit-foundations-llc-and-hires-patrick-grant-301291108.html
SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC
