The Highly Anticipated Megaproject, CROSSROADS, is Officially Launched in the Maldives

MALE, Maldives, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years in development, CROSSROADS, the largest integrated leisure and lifestyle destination by Singha Estate Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading real estate developer, is finally ready to open their door on its two of the nine islands.

The first island is home to the vibrant lifestyle district and heart of the megaproject, The Marina @ CROSSROADS - an 11,000 sqm., retail and entertainment space. Due to its proximity to the city, the attraction serves to inspire the meeting of cultures between locals and visitors, very much the same way the country had done in the past, catering to a variety of lifestyle inclinations including luxury shopping, fine dining, a state-of-the-art event hall, and PADI-certified watersports and dive centre. A transit hotel, SAii Lagoon Maldives, a Curio Collection by Hilton, targets short-term visitors who can utilise the facilities at the town centre during their stopover for connecting flights. The sustainable development aspect of the project can be seen through the efforts made at Maldives Discovery Centre, an interactive educational-centre-cum-museum that promotes environmental conservation and Maldivian local arts and crafts. Another is Marine Discovery Centre, one of the region's most advanced marine life laboratories, that hosts biologists who carry out research and longitudinal studies on sea-life and coral propagation through a Junior Coral Curator programme and a clownfish release initiative that span within the area of 64,000 square meters.

The second island is Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, developed and managed by S Hotels & Resorts. The hotel introduces memorable music-inspired stays featuring a full range of signature experiences and facilities for all ages. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is also considered to be the brand's first Maldivian outpost.

Mr Chutinant Bhirombhakdi, Chairman, Singha Estate Public Company Limited, said, "With CROSSROADS, we are making history. By being the largest integrated leisure and entertainment destination in the Maldives, CROSSROADS is going to redefine vacation experience in the Maldives and the entire Indian Ocean region while also being deeply sustainable and considerate of its environment, history, and culture."

Mr. Naris Cheyklin, Chief Executive Officer, Singha Estate Public Company added that while setting sight on promoting tourism and the local economy, CROSSROADS' is also committed to its mission of "building big, protecting the small" - fashioning a megaproject while promoting the livelihoods of its inhabitants.

