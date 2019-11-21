The Hidden Wealth Solution is Featured in Google News Retirement and Taxes

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hidden Wealth Solution, a top financial planning and wealth management firm in Lake Mary, Florida announces their recent recognition in Google News on November 13th, 2019. The Hidden Wealth Solution was recently featured in the "Retirement and Taxes" section of Google News for the launch of their newest retirement tax savings assessment.

President and CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution, Chuck Oliver stated "With the year ending soon there is not much time left for Baby Boomers to make adjustments that can save them taxes when filing their 2019 return. Our assessment is designed to show Boomers and those looking ahead to retirement how they can reduce their today and future tax burden they will be required to pay when they retire. Our goal is to educate people on how to diversify their retirement accounts to limit the effect of taxes. For those not needing to save on 2019 taxes, our assessment will certainly help in creating strategic tax solutions for 2020. We are pleased to have been featured in Google News recently and hope that others will continue learning more about how to reduce tax exposure. We encourage Boomers to get involved with strategic tax savings in their retirement planning so they can make better decisions in regard to their wealth planning."

The Hidden Wealth Solution works with retired Baby Boomers and those approaching their retirement years to review their retirement savings to ensure their financial safety, liquidity and potential tax risks are secure. Their seasoned financial advisors consult with clients on various investment tools with a complete plan for today and tomorrow. The authorized wealth architect advisors analysis and discussion include reviewing pension plans, Roth IRA accounts and optimizing Social Security benefits.

Oliver stated "Our clients have worked their entire lives to save for retirement. What we teach is how to preserve wealth and make subtle changes, so they have a greater return as opposed to paying a significant amount in unnecessary taxes and preventing their pensions, Social Security income and Medicare premiums being penalized. Many people desire to leave their hard earned savings to their heirs which can leave those that are inheriting the investment(s) facing heavy tax burden. New Government threats by changing the rules in the middle of the game should cause Boomers to get serious on focusing on protection strategies for wealth preservation. One major Tax hunt are the new rules under the SECURE Act. It's these types of "government gotchas" as I call them that take away from one's savings. Other simple things we recommend clients review is their current financial position with their home mortgage. In some cases, downsizing a home and taking on a lesser mortgage can put more money into one's pocket in the way of reduced taxes. Even looking at one's health and wellness, how much are they spending in medical bills? We discuss Medicare and taking advantage of those benefits sooner then later. If still in the workforce one can adjust their W-4 and the allowances they claim. Most people don't realize they can change their W-4 any time during the year. All of these can add up to significant tax savings year after year. We expose these potential areas of savings and help our clients maximize their opportunities to take advantage of total asset optimization."

To learn more about enjoying a tax advantaged retirement, Baby Boomers and those looking ahead to retirement are invited to register for a free webinar hosted by The Hidden Wealth Solution. The next webinar is scheduled for Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 11:00AM EST, 3:00PM EST, 7:00PM EST, 8:00PM EST and 10PM EST. To register online consumers should visit: https://retirementprotected.com/

Future dates for this complimentary webinar are already scheduled for Tuesday December 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th, 2019.

Oliver hosts a weekly radio show in Orlando, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Dayton, Ohio and Phoenix, Arizona. Listeners can tune in to Newsradio 93.1 WFLA in Orlando every Saturday at 11:00AM EST and Sunday at 1:00PM EST, on Sundays at 11:00AM EST listeners can tune into Newsradio 970 WFLA in Tampa or News 104.5 WOKV in Jacksonville. Oliver can be heard in Dayton on WHIO News Talk Radio 95.7FM and AM1290 on Sundays at 9:00AM EST and in Phoenix listeners can tune into NewsTalk 550 KFYI on Sundays at 11:00AM MST. To hear Oliver's archived shows followers can visit online at: https://thehiddenwealthsolution.com/hidden-wealth-radio/

The Hidden Wealth Solution is located at 250 International Parkway in Suite 146, Lake Mary, Florida 32746. Their team of financial and wealth advisors are available from 9:00AM – 6:00PM EST Monday through Friday. For more information Baby Boomers and those looking ahead to retirement are encouraged to call 1-800-825-1766 or 407-478-1599 or visit online at: https://thehiddenwealthsolution.com/.

