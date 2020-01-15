The Henry Ford Exceeds Expectations Attracting More Than 1.8 Million Visitors

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Henry Ford's attractions and signature events recorded nearly record-breaking attendance number in 2019 with more than 1.8 million guests visiting the institution's campus. This is the highest attendance for the institution since 2012, when the institution hosted the widely popular Titanic exhibit.

The Henry Ford's signature programs, Hallowe'en and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, both surpassed attendance goals seeing their second highest years ever, welcoming more than 168,000 visitors combined. The Ford Rouge Factory Tour also recorded its second highest attendance to-date with more than 150,000 visitors.

"At The Henry Ford, our greatest strengths are our collections, venues and of course, our people," said Patricia Mooradian, president & CEO of The Henry Ford. "We have embraced an entrepreneurial spirit that is driving our mission and business forward and I'm most proud of the impact we are making not only within our community but throughout our great state and the world."

The Henry Ford has a direct impact on the Michigan economy and bringing unique visitors to the state. In 2018 alone, The Henry Ford's visitors spent more than $203 million in the Detroit area, contributed more than $181 million to the statewide economy and more than $298 million when secondary affects are added. Details on 2019 economic impact are still being calculated and will be finalized later this quarter.

The institution also saw an increase of 37 percent in out-of-state visitation, which can be linked to the success and partnership with the Pure Michigan campaign, its two national television shows, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Did I Mention Invention? and its Invention Convention Worldwide programming. In 2019, the television shows reached more than 85 million viewers and more than 120,000 students from across the country and around the globe participated in Invention Conventions.

This year is shaping up to be another major year for the institution with the opening of Plum Market Kitchen in February, blockbuster exhibitions including the Midwest Premiere of Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes in March and Apollo: When We Went to the Moon in October, and the permanent exhibition Driven to Win in June. For more information on The Henry Ford visit thehenryford.org

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally-recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thehenryford.org, its national television programs, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Did I Mention Invention? and other resources, The Henry Ford helps individuals of all kinds to unlock their potential and help shape a better future. The Henry Ford advanced its role as a catalyst for change in education with the acquisition of Invention Convention Worldwide, a growing affiliation of organizations dedicated to fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in students, K-12. With this merger, The Henry Ford is now home to the Michigan Invention Convention and the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, during which thousands of students from across the United States participate.

