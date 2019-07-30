30.07.2019 22:20:00

The Hearth Insurance Group™ Provides Digital Path for Local Agents to Access, Close Online Prospects

TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local agents can generate, track and convert leads from new consumers shopping for homeowner's insurance on the internet while building their online brand through a new quoting technology and a convenient Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform offered by The Hearth Insurance Group™.

Almost 700 independent Florida agents are already taking advantage of the "Get a Quote" feature located on both The Hearth Insurance Group™ website (https://thehearth.com) and via a branded or custom banner ad on the agent's website.

The process is simple for both consumer and agent. Once consumers click "Get a Quote" and enter their name and address, they immediately receive a range of prices for a new homeowner's insurance policy. At the same time consumers are processing these quotes, an email and text is forwarded to a qualified independent agent who can write business with The Hearth Insurance Group™.

By connecting to the Leads Center feature located at the insurestation™ CRM platform, local agents can access the consumer's contact profile. To facilitate a faster sale, the quote is visible to both the consumer on thehearth.com and agent through insurestation's Policy Management feature. That way, agent and consumer can discuss needs and coverages to create the right policy.

Jimmy Whited, CEO of The Hearth, said more consumers are getting comfortable shopping for homeowner's coverage online.

"It's essential for agents to keep pace with growing consumer demands for price transparency and comparison," said Whited. "The good news is our 'Get a Quote' feature and insurestation™ platform satisfies this trend by putting our independent agents in a position to help customers make sense of both coverage and prices. We love to connect consumers with the local agents who can help them make informed decision about their most-valued asset – their homes."

Both "Get a Quote" and the insurestation™ platform were developed by ClutchAnalytics®, a Texas-based software company that licenses the technology to The Hearth Insurance Group™. ClutchAnalytics® recently celebrated having more than 8,000 agents on the insurestation™ platform. The software is free for independent agents who are contracted to write business with The Hearth Insurance Group™ and or Windhaven® Insurance.

About The Hearth Insurance Group™
By combining cutting-edge technology and old-school service, The Hearth Insurance Group™ protects homeowner and automobile policyholders in Florida and Texas. The Tampa-based MGA underwrites coverage using an A.M. Best "A" rated admitted insurance carrier. https://thehearth.com/

About ClutchAnalytics®
Founded in 2013, ClutchAnalytics® is an Austin, Texas-based B2B-2C software company dedicated to challenging how both traditional and new "insuretech" insurance and financial services companies generate commerce. ClutchAnalytics® builds digital distribution ecosystems; allowing insurance companies to leverage their legacy systems while adding technology to work with their existing systems to help their business grow both online and offline. ClutchAnalytics® software dramatically increases conversion through multiple technologies that immediately connect insurance shoppers to agents and carriers that can fulfill all their insurance needs. https://www.clutchanalytics.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hearth-insurance-group-provides-digital-path-for-local-agents-to-access-close-online-prospects-300893562.html

SOURCE Windhaven Insurance

