The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Insurance Conference

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey M. Farber, executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Insurance Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10:40 to 11:15 a.m. ET.

The discussion will be broadcast live through the company's website at www.hanover.com.

A replay of the event will be available on The Hanover's website for 90 days, starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made during this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which are also available at www.hanover.com under "Investors."

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts

Investors: Media:

Oksana Lukasheva Michael F. Buckley Emily P. Trevallion (508) 525-6081 (508) 855-3099 (508) 855-3263 Email: olukasheva@hanover.com Email: mibuckley@hanover.com Email: etrevallion@hanover.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2021-insurance-conference-301216515.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.