23.11.2023 01:01:00

THE HÄAGEN-DAZS ROSE PROJECT ANNOUNCES TOP 50 #WOMENWHODONTHOLDBACK NOMINEES ALONGSIDE ITS GLOBAL FEMALE JUDGING PANEL

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Women's Day 2023, Häagen-Dazs launched 'The Rose Project', a global initiative with a $100,000 (USD) bursary grant inviting nominations to recognise unsung trailblazing women in honour of the brand's unsung female co-founder Rose Mattus. Today, 23 November, on what would have been Rose Mattus' birthday, Häagen-Dazs celebrates her legacy with the announcement of the Top 50 #WomenWhoDontHoldBack nominees being shortlisted for their achievements and its five globally accomplished Häagen-Dazs Rose Project judges.

The Häagen-Dazs Rose Project announces Top 50 #WomenWhoDontHoldBack

Over 2,500 applications were received for The Häagen-Dazs Rose Project putting forward pioneering efforts and societal contributions made by women across the globe. From these, 50 talented and inspirational women have been shortlisted and will be put forward to win one of five monetary grants of $20,000 (USD), which will be announced on International Women's Day 2024, to continue their exceptional work, unleash their potential or give to a cause they are passionate about. The top 50 shortlist includes women from 17 countries hailing from across Europe, Asia, Africa & Middle East, Australia and the Americas. Every nominee's story can be found at https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/en/.

A stellar all-female judging panel from across the world has been handpicked for the final selection stage of The Häagen-Dazs Rose Project. Inspirational, passionate and representative of the global nature of the project and the brand, the judges will work together to select 5 worthy honourees from the Top 50 list, who have followed their own trajectory of significant trailblazing achievements and epitomise the Häagen-Dazs 'Don't Hold Back' ethos.

The panel includes UK-based author, broadcaster and philanthropist Katie Piper, fashion entrepreneur and advocate for women's fertility issues, Velda Tan from Singapore, Spanish entrepreneur and creative director Inés Arroyo, community builder and founder of women's community network, Lady Multitask, Mercedes Palomarfrom Mexico with Häagen-Dazs Shops Global Managing Director Aurélie Lory from France representing the brand.

Häagen-Dazs spokesperson Aurélie Lory said: "International Women's Day 2023 marked the launch of The Häagen-Dazs Rose Project to honour the legacy of our co-founder, Rose Mattus, and create a fund platform to provide opportunities to women across all fields around the world who are truly deserving of support and recognition. We were thrilled to receive thousands of nominations across countries and our #WomenWhoDontHoldBack Top 50 shortlist is a compelling and diverse mosaic of trailblazing female narratives that moved us and serve as an inspiration to women everywhere. For this final stage, we are equally privileged to call upon a remarkable judging panel of pioneering female thought leaders and culture shapers, who share our value, to select our 1st ever Rose Project honourees as part of this renewed commitment."

Media Contact: 
Pria Mani
pria@capturecomms.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280510/The_Haagen_Dazs_Rose_Project.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280511/Haagen_Dazs_the_Rose_Project_logo.jpg

 

 

Häagen-Dazs the Rose Project logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-haagen-dazs-rose-project-announces-top-50-womenwhodontholdback-nominees-alongside-its-global-female-judging-panel-301996179.html

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs

