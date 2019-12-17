The Guaranteed Rate Foundation Achieves 2019 Goal of Granting $1Million in a Single Year

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guaranteed Rate Foundation announces that for the first time in its history, it has granted $1 million to individuals across the United States in a single year.

The Foundation, which was established in 2012 to positively impact lives in times of crisis, has now granted more than $3.4 million to over 1,300 individuals.

"We started the Foundation seven years ago to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families in need of support," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "We feel blessed to have provided $1 million of support this year alone, which was only made possible by the generosity of our employees, sponsors and those who submitted a story of someone needing assistance."

With 100 percent of overhead expenses covered by Guaranteed Rate, every penny donated to the Foundation goes directly to someone in desperate need of help. According to reports, giving directly to individuals accounted for just two percent of overall giving in the United States. In 2019, the average Guaranteed Rate Foundation recipient receives $17,763 in forms of grants for rent, car payments, groceries or additional assistance.

"I can sleep at night and not worry about where my kids and I will stay," said Foundation recipient Caitlyn during an interview. "My kids are happier than I've ever seen them."

Caitlyn, a single mother who fled an abusive marriage, received almost $25,000 in financial assistance from the Foundation while working to secure a stable, safe living situation for her and her three daughters.

The Foundation accepts applications directly from those in need, as well as from organizations or individuals who wish to refer applicants.

To learn more about the Foundation or how to request assistance, visit Gr-foundation.org

About the Guaranteed Rate Foundation

The Guaranteed Rate Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides hope and relief to those in need through tailored financial support. Founded in 2012, the Guaranteed Rate Foundation has granted more than $3.4 million to over 1,300 individuals. Funds are provided to help recipients who have been affected by domestic violence, homelessness, medical emergencies, natural disasters and the unexpected loss of loved ones. With 100 percent of overhead expenses covered by Guaranteed Rate, every penny donated to the Foundation goes directly to someone in desperate need of help. For more information, visit: Gr-foundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-guaranteed-rate-foundation-achieves-2019-goal-of-granting-1million-in-a-single-year-300976218.html

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Foundation