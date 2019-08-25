25.08.2019 09:00:00

The growing TeleHealth Movement will be discussed on "Behind The Scenes", hosted by Laurence Fishburne

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurence Fishburne is extremely well known for his long career in the film and television industry. In addition to his many memorable roles, Fishburne also acts as host for "Behind the Scenes," which is an informative program that digs deep into many different topics and issues that are affecting the rest of the world. The program has featured numerous experts and completed an analysis and report on a wide variety of different issues. Later this year, the program will distribute an informative episode on the TeleHealth market, which is continuing to have a major impact on the world today.

While healthcare used to be a service that had to be completed live with your doctor or nurse, this is continuing to change and evolve. Today, millions are able to receive great medical support online and through other means of communication. This concept has allowed everyone to receive more convenient care and support, but there are additional issues that need to be considered as well. Particularly, how does the level of care received from TeleHealth compare to traditional healthcare options?

In the upcoming episode of "Behind the Scenes", the program will explore all of these questions. Featuring industry experts and anchored by an award winning production team, the program continues to educate on critical topics.

 

SOURCE Behind The Scenes with Laurence Fishburne

