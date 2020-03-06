The Green Organic Dutchman to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results on March 10, 2020

TORONTO, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results following the market close on the evening of Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2207799/74CD098F440F5EBC55932459CBA28C58.

Scheduled speakers are Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: March 11, 2020 | Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In

Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688

Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546

Conference ID – 91797254

A replay of the call will also be available through March 18, 2020 by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 797254#).

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US‐OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified‐organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities are being built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD plans to expand its product portfolio by launching a series of next‐generation cannabis products such as organic teas, infusers and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017 and December 19, 2019 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT" and "TGOD.WS", respectively. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

