The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Q1-2020 Results and Provides Update on Strategic Plan Execution

Revenue of $3.06 million , an increase of 27% year over year

On track to reach operational cash flow positive milestone later this year with anticipated revenue growth acceleration and reduction in G&A

Strengthened balance sheet with clear path to near term profitability

Significant progress on innovative product portfolio expansion and Strategic Plan execution

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, announced today its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 ended March 31, 2020. hese filings are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

"I am proud of the resilience demonstrated by everyone on the team in the face of the global pandemic. With safety as our top priority, we have quickly adapted our processes, allowing our operations to continue running smoothly and uninterrupted to ensure that we meet the needs of our patients and consumers," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "I am also satisfied with the progress we have made on bringing innovative new products to market and expanding distribution. TGOD remains on track to becoming operational cash flow positive later this year," added Athaide.

Since unveiling its Strategic Plan on October 18, 2019, TGOD has taken decisive actions to make the Company more agile and has charted a clear path to near term profitability while reducing its financing requirements. Revenue growth acceleration is expected in the second quarter with a more material impact during the second half of 2020 driven by several product innovation initiatives.

Q1 Business Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $3.06 million consisting of hemp-derived product sales in Europe of $2.40 million and sales from cannabis products in Canada of $0.66 million mainly due to a limited product assortment while the company scaled up its Ancaster cultivation and processing capacity from the prior quarter. The Company's processing facility was licenced on March 30, 2020 and the Company was working vigorously on commissioning it to increase processing capacity and capabilities and has launched several new products subsequent to the quarter end.





Subsequent to the quarter

The Company entered into a definitive agreement for a second-lien revolving credit facility ("Revolver Loan") with a commercial lender for gross proceeds of up to $30 million of which $10 million of the revolving credit facility was funded on April 22, 2020 . The Revolver Loan is generally secured by a second lien over the assets of the Company with a first lien over certain eligible inventory and trade receivables. As the accounts receivable collateral increases with the Company generating eligible accounts receivable and building an additional collateral base, additional credit is expected to become available to the Company up to a gross maximum of $30 million in the aggregate. The revolving credit facility matures April 1, 2021 , subject to renewal for an additional year. In connection to the revolving credit facility, the Company issued the lender 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance at a price per share of $0.39 .





TGOD expects revenue growth acceleration to be driven mainly by product innovation. Its first 2.0 product, the TGOD Infuser, launched during March 2020 and quickly became a top-selling SKU within the beverage category; new formats of the popular dissolvable powder will be launching in June 2020 .





On May 25, 2020 , the Company sold its interest in Epican Medicinal Limited ("EML") to other shareholders of EML for a nominal amount given its history of operating losses, recent economic developments in Jamaica restricting operations, and the Company's strategic decision to no longer pursue opportunities in Jamaica to focus on Canadian operations. Upon completion of the disposition, EML repaid $0.25 million of a $0.7 million loan owing by EML to the Company and issued the Company a promissory note to repay the balance.

