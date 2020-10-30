The Green Building Registry Partners With the Southface Institute to Provide EarthCraft House Data

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Advantage®, Inc. and Southface Institute announced today a partnership to help deliver green and energy-efficient home data through the Green Building Registry® (GBR).

Historically, important information on a home such as the energy use, third party building certifications or power production (solar panels) has not made it into the real estate transaction process. Thousands of dollars of value could be lost because trustworthy data was not available for a listing agent, the appraiser and lending institution at the time of sale.

Since 2017, GBR has provided green home data to the public and real estate multiple listing services. The DaaS (Data as a Service) platform provides verified data directly from sources such as RESNET Hers® Index Scores, US Department of Energy, Home Energy Scores, LEED® for Homes, National Green Building Services (NGBS), solar data, other regional third-party verification programs throughout the US. EarthCraft, a green home certification administered through the Southface Institute, will now be included in GBR.

Andrea Pinabell, president at Southface Institute, said, "Southface is thrilled to partner with Earth Advantage to deliver the power of data to those in the real estate industry and homebuyers who will now be able to clearly see the value that EarthCraft and other green building certifications deliver for reducing operating costs and environmental impact while improving health and comfort."



David Heslam, executive director at Earth Advantage, stated, "Data drives the modern economy. That's especially true for the real estate industry which provides the data for millions of home sales and mortgages every year. The EarthCraft certification standard is used in some of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Adding verified EarthCraft House to the Green Building Registry will make that data easily available to MLS systems, agents, appraisers, and lenders."

About GBR

The Green Building Registry (GBR) was built and is maintained by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Earth Advantage, Inc. GBR is a single-source solution for the public and real estate industry to facilitate auto-population of verified green data into listings throughout the United States. Visit: the GBR public website, https://us.greenbuildingregistry.com to learn more. For more information on Earth Advantage visit: https://www.earthadvantage.org

About Southface Institute

Southface Institute, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is leading the way toward a sustainable, equitable, and healthy built environment for all. Since 1978, our programs have closed the gap between environmental awareness and action by promoting scalable resource efficiency and clean energy solutions for homes, workplaces, and communities. Our practice of regenerative placemaking amplifies real-world strategies to create a built environment where the synergy between ecological and human needs supports health and well-being while creating resilient, equitable and thriving communities, striving to achieve a low-carbon future. For information on EarthCraft, please visit: https://www.southface.org/earthcraft.

