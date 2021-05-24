The Greeley Company Expands Leadership Team with New Vice Presidents

DANVERS, Mass., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greeley Company (Greeley), a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, is pleased to announce that several new Vice Presidents have been added to its leadership team. Mary Hoppa, MD, has been named as the firm's Vice President of Bylaws and Governance; Tim Barger has joined the firm as Vice President of Interim Staffing Solutions; and Tania Schade has joined the firm as Vice President of Business Development.

As Vice President of Bylaws and Governance, Dr. Hoppa will lead the company's bylaws and peer review division which provides solutions to complex medical staff issues including peer review, bylaws and physician alignment for regulatory compliance and performance improvement. She brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership and management experience to her new role, including serving as a Greeley senior consultant since 2006. Throughout her career she has advised organizations across the U.S. and is a go-to source for medical staff issues. She is a national speaker and has authored and coauthored several books including The Medical Executive Committee Handbook, The Greeley Guide to Medical Staff Bylaws, and The Top 40 Medical Staff Policies and Procedures.

As Vice President of Interim Staffing Solutions, Mr. Barger will lead the company's Interim Staffing Solutions division that fills temporarily vacant CMO, director, medical staff services and compliance positions with experienced professionals. He brings more than 25 years of staffing and recruiting industry leadership, talent management expertise, and executive management experience to his role. His expertise in advancing organizational success by aligning sales and recruiting, process optimization, talent development and long-term strategic planning spans prior leadership, operations, and sales positions.

As Vice President of Business Development, Ms. Schade will lead the company's development and implementation of strategic growth initiatives for all service lines. She brings more than 23 years of transformational business development experience to the new role. Her success in building teams, developing growth strategies, generating qualified business opportunities and executing on profitable sales opportunities has previously advanced revenue growth and profitability for several leading healthcare consulting firms.

Greeley President Steve Bryant stated, "Today's demanding healthcare environment presents a myriad of ongoing challenges for organizations. In their new leadership capacities, Mary, Tim, and Tania will bring extensive experience and specialized knowledge to ensure that Greeley continues to help healthcare organizations successfully navigate increasingly complex issues."

About The Greeley Company

The Greeley Company (Greeley), a division of The Chartis Group®, is a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, with unmatched experience in regulatory compliance, accreditation, bylaws and peer review, as well as credentialing and privileging. Headquartered in the Boston area, Greeley has utilized its proven methodology to help organizations improve efficiency, comply with regulations and standards, achieve practitioner engagement and alignment, and excel in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care for more than 30 years. For more information, visit greeley.com.

About The Chartis Group®

The Chartis Group (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit chartis.com.

