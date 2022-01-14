SMI 12’526 -0.8%  SPI 15’882 -0.9%  Dow 35’912 -0.6%  DAX 15’883 -0.9%  Euro 1.0435 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’272 -1.0%  Gold 1’818 -0.3%  Bitcoin 39’611 2.2%  Dollar 0.9143 0.3%  Öl 86.3 2.6% 
15.01.2022 00:18:00

The Greatest Tomatoes From Europe in 2022: a Delicious Start to the Year in Las Vegas!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe, we're excited about 2022!

Don't miss the Save the Date!

Why? Because we have lots in store to share with you! We want everyone to discover the phenomenal quality of tomatoes from brands under the accreditation of The Greatest Tomatoes From Europe, so that each and every tomato-filled dish you make will be the best it can be. We've done all the work so you don't have to!

From a quick and simple rustic tomato sauce, to a decadent, tomato-centric gourmet dessert, The Greatest Tomatoes From Europe have you covered. You can trust that the flavor will be sweet, non-acidic, and 100% delicious each time!

Will we see you in Las Vegas at the Winter Fancy Food Show? If you plan on attending, let us know asap. We'd love to invite you to a special Italian meal which will be served at Eataly, hosted by The Greatest Tomatoes From Europe! See all the details below (seats are limited).

Save the Date!

WHAT: Press Event - Be our guest for a fabulous five course dinner featuring the Greatest Tomatoes From Europe. Enjoy a carefully curated wine pairing with each course (non-alcoholic beverages will also be available).

WHEN: February 7, 2022 at 6:30 pm

WHERE: Eataly, Las Vegas

WHY: To taste and learn about the Greatest Tomatoes From Europe

Join us in celebrating the wonderful, prized tomato, and learning why tomatoes from Europe are truly the best.  It will be a delicious night to remember!

Please email c.conte@greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com to let us know that you'd like to join us.

NOTE: attendance is limited.

Greatest Tomatoes from Europe is not a specific brand, rather, it is a campaign by ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Tomatoes Producers, co-financed by the European Commission - promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-greatest-tomatoes-from-europe-in-2022-a-delicious-start-to-the-year-in-las-vegas-301461515.html

SOURCE Greatest Tomatoes from Europe

﻿

