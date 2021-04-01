SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1069 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’580 0.5%  Dollar 0.9439 0.2%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
01.04.2021 05:39:00

The Grand Opening of SCANTECH's New Release of 2021

HANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 17:00 of March 31st, 2021 (Beijing Time), SCANTECH had its online global launch event to introduce to worldwide customers its latest technological research outcome – SIMSCAN 3D scanner. SIMSCAN is by far the only palm-sized 3D scanner in the marketplace, it marks an innovational breakthrough in the 3D metrology-grade industry for getting rid of the traditional structure. SIMSCAN has had multiple patented technologies and won the 2021 Red Dot Award.

SIMSCAN 3D SCANNER (PRNewsfoto/SCANTECH)

SIMSCAN is achieved by years of SCANTECH's development in metrology field. Our R&D team had been reviewing things and pondering on one question: can the new generation of products surpass the previous 3D scanners and be more perfect in terms of structure and performance? After two years of development and optimization, SIMSCAN makes its debut. It comes at 570g and 203 mm × 80 mm × 44 mm, a device in your palm wherever your working place is. So no matter you are in a narrow space or facing a large-scale project, the measuring speed of 2.02 million times per second allows you to have 3D measurement whenever and wherever possible.

The charm of fashion is retained alongside a sense of science and technology, which explains SIMSCAN's winning of the 2021 Red Dot Award in. Equally renowned as the IF Product Design Award, Red Dot Award is also one of the largest and most influential design competitions worldwide. Actually, Red Dot Award, IF Product Design Award, and IDEA Award are known as the three major design awards of the world. This year, SIMSCAN stood out amid numerous competitors to have won the ultimate award, which is a great approval of SIMSCAN's design and product value.

SCANTECH also aims to the core users around the world to have a trial use of new products. At the event, global users joined the live broadcast to share their thoughts. They mentioned that SIMSCAN is portable, aesthetically cool-looking with scientific elements, and its scanning is smooth and accurate enough to fulfill metrology-grade measurement.

SCANTECH distributor (PRNewsfoto/SCANTECH)

In 2021, SCANTECH is poised to proceed with its 3D digitalization strategy to independently seek every innovative possibility down the road of the industry. With all the necessary technologies at hand, it will consolidate the domestic market and expand globally to become a proud Chinese brand.

SOURCE SCANTECH

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

31.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Talfahrt fort: S&P revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf "negativ" - Kapitaldecke im Fokus
Deutsche Bank-Analysten: Der Bitcoin ist "hier, um zu bleiben"
UBS-Aktie schliesst etwas schwächer: Archegos-Verlust anscheinend "nur" im moderaten dreistelligen Millionenbereich
Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta verdoppelt 2020 nahezu Gewinn
Milliarden-Deal: Nestlé schliesst Verkauf des Nordamerika-Wassergeschäfts ab
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff mit hoher Wirksamkeit bei Jugendlichen - Aktien stärker
Klage in USA gegen Banken zurückgewiesen - CS und UBS involviert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit