The governments of Canada and Quebec announce more support for vulnerable people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic

GATINEAU, QC, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Danielle McCann, Quebec's Minister of Health and Social Services, announced that the governments of Canada and Quebec have reached an agreement to make additional funding of over $21.4 million available through the Reaching Home program for 2020–2021. This funding will enable us to continue our shared efforts to prevent the impact of COVID-19 on people experiencing homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. All Quebec regions that are already receiving Reaching Home funding will have access to additional funds.

These funds include:

$19,514,375 allocated to the Designated Communities funding stream;

$1,902,653 allocated to the Rural and Remote Homelessness funding stream.

The Canada–Quebec Agreement to support the homelessness sector's response to COVID-19 under Reaching Home builds on the collaborative terms and principles established in previous agreements on homelessness and will be based on Quebec's service organization structures.

In addition to this funding, which will be disbursed over the coming days, an additional $2.2 million has already been granted to Montreal as part of the Reaching Home program, through the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal. This is part of an additional $15 million in funding to support communities across the country that have had to deal with needs in the early weeks of the pandemic.

In addition to this new funding, communities will also benefit from the program's flexibility to reallocate their existing Reaching Home funds to support the measures they have taken in response to the COVID‑19 pandemic.

Nationally, the Government of Canada will set aside a portion of the $157.5 million in funding previously announced by the Prime Minister to ensure the possibility of reinvesting in specific communities that are dealing with a larger COVID-19 outbreak.

Quotes

"Canadians who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless are at higher risk of contracting COVID‑19. That is why it is so important that we act now to ensure that priority is given to the sector serving people who are experiencing homeless or at risk of homelessness. I believe that this additional funding through the Reaching Home program will be effective in helping vulnerable members of our communities who are most in need."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"This additional assistance will help ensure the safety of people who are experiencing homelessness during this health crisis, whether they are in Montréal or elsewhere in Quebec. I am pleased to make this joint announcement that demonstrates the tremendous collaboration between our two governments in this difficult time. I would also like to acknowledge the great commitment of all stakeholders who are taking care of these vulnerable clients. This announcement will help you in your humanitarian mission."

– Danielle McCann, Quebec's Minister of Health and Social Services

"By contributing to the implementation of these types of measures in a concrete way with the federal government, our government is demonstrating that it is committed to giving the most vulnerable people in our society the support they need to get through this crisis as safely as possible. We are taking action to provide them with services that are adapted to their reality and their environment, in order to ensure their well-being."

– Sonia LeBel, Minister of Justice, Minister Responsible for Democratic Institutions, Electoral Reform and Access to Information and Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie

