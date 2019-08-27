The Government of Canada announces an investment for supporting tourism in Portneuf

Support in the amount of $500,000 for Vallée Bras-du-Nord, a solidarity cooperative, for promoting tourism in rural and remote regions

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps promote Canada's culture, diversity and natural beauty around the world, as well as the unique experiences it has to offer. Tourism generates significant economic benefits across the country, since one in ten jobs depends on it. This is why the Government of Canada invests in companies and products in the tourism sector.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, announced an investment of $500,000 to support the facilities expansion of the Vallée Bras-du-Nord solidarity cooperative.

That investment, which will result in six jobs being created, is made under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like this one by the Vallée Bras-du-Nord solidarity cooperative, Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience tourism in rural and remote regions. This project will result in increased accommodation capacity (construction of rental cottages) and improvements to the services provided at the site (construction of a reception pavilion).

This announcement follows Minister Joly's unveiling of Canada's new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs:A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"These investments will help enhance a unique tourism product in Portneuf. The cooperative is a great example of a sustainable recreational tourism development, as it offers a wide range of activities that showcase the tremendous potential of this wonderful region and involves various stakeholders. We are pleased to support such a promising project to help this community bring in more tourists year-round, diversify its economy and create good jobs for the middle class."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Innovation doesn't happen just in big cities: it occurs in all of Canada's regions. The regional development agencies play a key role in helping companies turn their innovations into economic growth and good-quality jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of the tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports over 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. The new federal tourism strategy will help create more than 54,000 jobs across the country and increase the economic benefits of tourism by more than 25%.

402,000 people work in Quebec's tourism industry.

tourism industry. The RDAs support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms, namely the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

