The Global Wireless Chargers Market is expected to grow by $ 4.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the wireless chargers market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.79 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on the wireless chargers market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01936908/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of the QI standard and the growth of embedded wireless chargers. In addition, increasing adoption of the QI standard is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wireless chargers market analysis includes the technology segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The wireless chargers market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Inductive

• Magnetic resonance

• Others



By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in the global shipments of smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless chargers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our wireless chargers market covers the following areas:

• Wireless chargers market sizing

• Wireless chargers market forecast

• Wireless chargers market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01936908/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-wireless-chargers-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--4-79-bn-during-2020-2024--progressing-at-a-cagr-of-13-during-the-forecast-period-301156684.html

SOURCE Reportlinker